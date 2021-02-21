No. 8 Arkansas Defeats No. 9 Texas 4-0 Behind Brady Slavens’ Home Run and Outstanding Pitching

No. 8 Arkansas stayed perfect on the season with a 4-0 victory over No. 9 Texas Sunday night in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

Arkansas broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Hogs went down in order the first three innings, but the fourth was different as they got to Texas starter Tristan Stevens for a run. And it all started with two outs. Cullen Smith singled to center and then went to second on a wild pitch. Braydon Webb walked. Brady Slavens then hit an RBI single to right field to score Smith for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brady Slavens came up big for Arkansas with a two-out, three-run home run. Christian Franklin had gotten on base with a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Smith was hit by a pitch. After Webb struck out, Slavens stepped in and delivered his long shot for a 4-0 lead.

Peyton Pallette was very impressive in his first start for the Hogs. He went 4.1 innings, allowed only one hit, walked one, hit two and fanned eight. His pitch count was at 72 when Dave Van Horn pulled him in the top of the fifth. Van Horn turned to Caden Monke in relief of Pallette.

Caleb Bolden was iimpressive in the top of the sixth when he came into pitch and struck out the side. Monke gets the win for Arkansas and Bolden the save. Stevens takes the loss for 0-2 Texas. Arkansas’ Pallette, Monke and Bolden combined to strike out 15, allow two hits, walk a pair and hit three batters.

Offensively, Slavens led the way with two hits including the home run and four runs batted in. Franklin, Smith, Jalen Battles and Casey Opitz each had one hit.

The 2-0 Razorbacks will face TCU Monday night at 7 p.m.