No. 7 Razorbacks Down ‘Dores in OT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer (11-2-0, 6-0-0 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt in overtime (6-6-2, 3-2-1 SEC), 1-0, for its 11th straight victory, extending the program’s longest win streak.

How it Happened

There were plenty of chances in the 90-minute regulation period, but neither team could break the seal.

The Razorbacks’ closest chance in the first half came after a free kick from sophomore Emilee Hauser that found the head of senior Taylor Malham for a shot on goal. The Hogs held the ‘Dores to only one shot in the first 45 minutes, and forced them to make four saves.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt traded shots off the crossbar throughout the second half, with the Hogs firing off a total of seven shots in the period. The Commodores added pressure with five shots, up from one in the first half.

Arkansas also had five corner kicks in the period. Defender Haley VanFossen took one in the 50th minute from the far side that connected with the head of sophomore Ava Tankersley but was punched into the crossbar and out by the Vanderbilt keeper.

The Hogs were sent into their third overtime match of the year after two late corners were taken by senior Parker Goins.

It only took three minutes into extra time for the Hogs to secure their 11th straight SEC road victory. Freshman Sophia Aragon found the ball at midfield, connecting with Goins above the penalty box, where Goins beat two Vanderbilt defenders and the goalie, firing it across the grass and into the goal for the win.



With the score, Goins now has 102 points, one away from tying Julie Williford (2000-03) at 103.

The Razorbacks finished the match outshooting the Commodores, 14-7. The Hogs have outscored their last eight opponents 38-5.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“Really proud of this team. What a big performance. To go 3-0 in this stretch with everything shows this team’s character. So many players stepped up. This one felt good and deserved. We will enjoy this win tonight for sure.”

Next Time Out

The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville to take on the Missouri Tigers on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.