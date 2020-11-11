No. 7 Razorback Soccer Inks 10 On National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Seventh-ranked Arkansas Soccer is adding 10 to the 2021 roster on National Signing Day, head coach Colby Hale announced on Wednesday.

“First, thank you to everyone who made this class possible! Recruiting at an elite level is important for us to keep fighting for championships every year! This class certainly fits that bill”, head coach Colby Hale said. “We’ve added two transfers who bring Power-5 and World Cup experience, along with a host of youth players that play big roles for some of the top clubs around the country. We think they can come in and compete for time right away. It’s a class that brings a variety of attributes. We were looking for players who can play at the highest level as well as fit our culture.”

2021 Signing Class

Annessa Shively | D/MF | St. Louis, MO. | Westminster Christian Academy | St. Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL

Advanced to the 2018, 19 ECNL National Playoffs, reaching the ECNL Final Four in 2019.

2018 ECNL Midwest Conference champion

2019 Metro League Player of the Year with 15 goals and five assists

Runs cross country for Westminster and is an anchor for the school’s newscast

Coach Hale on Shively

“Annessa is an elite athlete and competitor who plays for one of the top clubs in the country. She is versatile to play a few positions and we are excited to welcome her.”

Brooke Roberts | MF/F | Plano, Texas | Plano West HS | Sting Dallas ECNL

2019-20 ECNL U18 Top 10 goal scorer

2017-18 ECNL Champions League National Quarterfinalists

2019-20 Texas District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year

2017-18 ECNL U16 Player to Watch

Older brother Drew is currently a freshman at Arkansas

Coach Hale on Roberts

“Brooke is another top player from Sting Dallas ECNL. She creates goal-scoring chances at a top level and will look to help our potent attack.”

Hannah Warner | GK | Owasso, Okla. | Owasso HS/Oklahoma State | TSC Hurricane ECNL

Appeared in 22 matches in two years at Oklahoma State

Won the 2017 Jim Thorpe Award as the top female soccer player in Oklahoma

Three-time TeamSnap/TopDrawerSoccer.com First Team All-American

Hannah and her two sisters all have championship rings in the sport they played in college

Coach Hale on Warner

“Hannah is a top goalkeeper with P5 experience. She has athletic ability, a great kicking game and is a fierce competitor.”

Jessica De Filippo | MF/F | St-Lazare, Quebec, Canada | John Rennie HS/Louisville | Lakeshore SC

Represented Canada in an international friendly against Japan in 2019

Saw action in 18 games as a freshman at Louisville in 2019

Member of 2018 Team Canada for the U17 World Cup held in Uruguay

Won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the Canadian National Championships with Lakeshore SC

Nominee for the ‘Youth’ International Player of the Year category at the 2019 Canada Soccer Player of the Year awards.

Also played basketball and hockey growing up



Coach Hale on De Filippo

“Jessica is one of the top players in Canada. She has World Cup experience and was up for Top Young Player in Canada. The sky is the limit and we are excited to welcome Jessica.”

Keller Matise | MF/D | Dallas, Texas | Highland Park HS | Sting Dallas ECNL

Invited to the 2019 ECNL National Selection game

First Team All-District in 2018 and 2019

Seven-year captain for Sting Dallas ECNL

Sister played soccer at South Carolina and her brother currently attends the U of A.



Coach Hale on Matise

“Keller is an exciting young player from Dallas. She has an incredible work rate and engine, and is a captain at a top club in the country.”

Lauren Tanner | F/MF | Truckee, Calif. | Tahoe Truckee HS | Players North NPL 02

Led Players North NPL to the quarterfinals of the NorCal State Cup

Captain of the No. 7 nationally ranked club team

2019 Davis Legacy All-Tournament award

Captain of the three-time Surf Cup San Diego champions

Captain of 2019 3A Nevada basketball state championship team

Father, Mark, played soccer at UC-Davis

Coach Hale on Tanner

“Lauren is another exciting multi-sport athlete out of Nevada/California. She is a pressing forward with top-level athleticism and fitness who also scores goals.”

Peyton Whipple | GK | Flower Mound, Texas | Flower Mound HS | Dallas Texans ECNL

Chosen for the 2019 ECNL Conference Selection Program (CSP)

Back-to-back First Team 6-6A All-District

2017-18 ECNL Texas All-Conference Team

2019-20 TopDrawerSoccer Texas All-Star

Coach Hale on Whipple

“Peyton is one of the top goalkeepers from Texas and the region. She plays with swagger, has great shot stopping ability and a fantastic kicking game.”

Sadie Baich | D | Lee’s Summit, MO. | Lee’s Summit West HS | Sporting Blue Valley U19 GA

Three-year captain of Sporting Blue Valley U19 GA

48 starts and eight goals with SBV

Coach Hale on Baich

“Sadie is a quality center back from the KC-area. She is a very bright player who is tough as nails. She has a great range of passing and will fit in well with our style!”

Sophia Aragon | F | Escondido, Calif. | Cathedral Catholic HS | SoCal Blues ECNL

2019 ECNL National League champion

2020 All-Western League Player of the Year

2020 San Diego CIF Player of the Year

2018 national champion with CAL South ODP

Ran track at Cathedral Catholic in the 400, 200, 100, 4×400 relay and 4×100 relay

Coach Hale on Aragon

“Sophia is one of the top players coming out of California. She has an electric pace and tremendous engine, and could compete for time out wide immediately.”

Van Fitch | F/MF | Jenks, Okla. | Jenks HS | Tulsa SC ECNL

2017-18 Texas All-Conference Team with Tulsa SC ECNL

Two-Time Academic All-Conference

2017-18 TopDrawerSoccer Top150

Plays the piano and is fluent in sign language

Coach Hale on Fitch

“Van is another exciting prospect out of Tulsa. She is an athletic and composed CM who can play either a defensive or attacking role.”

The Razorbacks will be back on the field for the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 17. First kick in Orange Beach, Ala. is set for 5 p.m. CT and will be televised on SECN.

For more information on Razorback Soccer, follow @RazorbackSoccer on Twitter.