No. 7 Razorback Soccer Earns 2-1 Road Victory At Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss – No. 7 Arkansas Soccer (5-1) remained undefeated on the road this season with a 2-1 victory at Ole Miss (2-4) on Sunday afternoon. It’s the fourth-straight win over the Rebels and Arkansas has now won seven-straight road matches dating back to last season.

Kayla McKeon opened the scoring with her third goal in the last four matches and Nayeli Perez added another just before half for her first goal of the season. Head coach Colby Hale is now 6-5-1 against the Rebels since taking over the Razorback program.

How It Happened

>> McKeon gathered the ball off a deflection from an Ellie Podojil shot and put a strike over the outstretched arms of the Rebel ‘keeper in the 36th-minute.

>> In the 43rd-minute Taylor Malham was played into space near the end line, sent the ball to the near post where Perez was making a run to put the ball away.

>> The ball bounced around in Arkansas’ six-yard box coming off a corner and the Rebels were able to put a one-timer away in the 80th-minute.

The Run of Play

The two teams combined for just five shots in the opening 30 minutes, but Arkansas began to control possession and found the opening goal in the 36th-minute. The Razorbacks were able to add another goal just two minutes before the first half ended as Perez sent the Hogs to the locker room with a two-goal lead.

The Razorbacks held a 6-4 advantage in the shots category during the first 45 minutes, but a majority of the shots from Arkansas were on target.

The Hogs dominated the run of play coming out of half, including another shot by McKeon off a corner in the 45th-minute that was eventually cleared by the Rebels. Parker Goins got off a pair of shots in the 58th-minute but didn’t find the target and Perez put a volley just over the crossbar 12 minutes later.

Ole Miss was able to get on the scoreboard, but the Razorbacks continued to attack and held out for the final 10 minutes.

Arkansas outshot the Rebels, 16-9, and took double digit corner kicks (10) in the game.

Next Up

The Razorbacks will be back in Fayetteville for their final home game of the season as they take on the Auburn Tigers. First kick at Razorback Field is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 30.