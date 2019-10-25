No. 6 Soccer wins 5-0 at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Sixth-ranked Arkansas Soccer (13-2-1, 7-1-0) downed the Auburn Tigers (6-8-2, 3-5-0) on Thursday night, 5-0. It was the largest margin of victory for either team in the series since the Razorbacks won the first meeting in 1993, 8-0. Arkansas is outscoring opponents 21-2 in the month of October.

How It Happened

>> Anna Podojil scored her 12th goal of the season off an assist from Taylor Malham in the 20th-minute. The freshman was played into space, going one-on-one with the Auburn ‘keeper, and she was able to slot it to the far post.

>> After a deep kick by Razorback goalie Katie Lund in the 47th-minute, Malham found the loose ball and put a bouncing shot on target that got past the Auburn ‘keeper.

>> Stefani Doyle put away a Parker Goins free kick with a header in the 55th-minute.

>> A Razorback free kick was redirected across the face of goal to Bryana Hunter, who had her initial header blocked, but was able to put the rebound away.

>> After getting fouled in the box, Nayeli Perez put a PK in the back of the net in 81st-minute.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“We stayed with it. We made a few small adjustments in the second half and I think we wore them down. Auburn is a good team and we knew they would come out flying and they did. I’m proud of the effort, the focus and the commitment. It’s a fun group and we have a lot to still get better at.”

Next Up

Arkansas will be back at Razorback Field for Senior Day as the Razorbacks face the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, Oct. 27. First kick is slated for 1:00 p.m. CT with senior recognition following the match.

For more information on Razorback Soccer, follow @RazorbackSoccer on Twitter.