No. 6 Soccer Inks 10 On National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sixth-ranked Arkansas Soccer added 10 members to the squad on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day, Razorback head coach Colby Hale announced. The new players come from five different states, including four from the state of Texas.

2020 Razorback Soccer Signing Class



Player Name Position Hometown High School Club Team Caroline Brooks D Spicewood, Texas Lake Travis Lonestar DA Mackenzie Frederick MF/D Little Rock, Ark. Robinson Real Arkansas Kiley Dulaney F Jacksonville, Ark. Jacksonville Real Arkansas Hannah Gott MF Keller, Texas Keller Central Dallas Sting ECNL Emilee Hauser D/F Cape Coral, Fla. North Fort Myers TBU ECNL Ainsley Jeffrey F Rockwall, Texas Rockwall-Heath Dallas Sting ECNL Ellie Podojil MF Cincinnati, Ohio Indian Hill Ohio Elite ECNL Margot Reemtsen D/F Little Rock, Ark. Pulaski Academy Real Arkansas Ava Tankersley F/MF Saint Peters, Mo. Ft. Zumwalt South St. Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL Mia Wehby F Kingwood, Texas Kingwood Park Houston Dash DA

Caroline Brooks | D | Spicewood, Texas | Lake Travis HS | Lonestar DA

Currently ranked #110 in the IMG Academy Top-150 Club Soccer Player Rankings.

Her club teams currently sits in the first wildcard spot with 15 points in the u-18/19 Frontier Division of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

Helped Lonestar SC achieve a pair of top-20 national finishes the last two seasons, including a runner-up finish last year.

Brother, Forrest, played soccer as a freshman at UT-Dallas in 2018.

Why Arkansas: “When I visited Arkansas it just felt right. They have the best coaching staff in the world and everything I’m looking for in a college. The campus is beautiful, the soccer program is amazing and I feel like Arkansas will give me the best collegiate experience I could ever ask for!” – Caroline Brooks

__________

Mackenzie Frederick | MF/D | Little Rock, Ark. | Robinson HS | Real Arkansas

In May 2019 Frederick won the National Premier League Red River Region championship.

Two-time club state champion the last two seasons with the USYS KS Rush (Kansas) in 2019 and US Club Real Arkansas in 2018.

Selected to the Rush Select National Team in 2017.

In the past two seasons of school soccer Frederick has been named to the Arkansas 4A All-State team, racking up 42 goals and 17 assists for the Senators.

Member of Robinson’s 2017 Arkansas Indoor Track State Championship team and part of 4×100 relay team that won a state title in 2019. Frederick was named all-conference and all-state in 2019 and an all-conference Cross-Country performer in 2017, ‘18.

Why Arkansas: “I love the environment, the campus location, the facilities, and the entire soccer program. My sister is a freshman there and my brother just graduated from Fayetteville. My dad and most of my aunts and uncles also attended Fayetteville.” – Mackenzie Frederick

__________

Kiley Dulaney | F | Jacksonville, Ark. | Jacksonville HS | Real Arkansas

Currently playing with Real Arkansas in the National Premier League finals.

Top-five in the 7A Central Conference in points and goals in her first two seasons of high school soccer.

Why Arkansas: “I chose Arkansas because it was the perfect opportunity to get out of my comfort zone. I am typically quiet, reserved and a homebody, and Arkansas is the complete opposite of that. After attending a camp and seeing the team chemistry, competitive level and support, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Arkansas also gives me the chance to push myself to the limits and see what I’m capable of. I will be held to a high standard while playing against, and with, some of the best in the nation. I will be expected to compete and prove myself. Although it is not what I’m used to, I know Fayetteville and everything it brings will help me in the long run.” – Kiley Dulaney

__________

Hannah Gott | M | Keller, Texas | Keller Central HS | Dallas Sting ECNL

Member of U16 Dallas Sting squad that won the 2018 Dallas International Cup and placed fifth at the ECNL National Playoffs.

Texas District 3-6A 2018 Utility Player of the Year, 2017 First-Team All-District and 2016 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

2016 U15 Dallas Sting Player of the Year.

Why Arkansas: “Growing up my family and I always took vacations to Arkansas and both of my older brothers went to college for soccer in Arkansas. I’m very familiar with the state and I’ve loved Arkansas for as long as I can remember. The women’s soccer coaching staff, along with the team at the University of Arkansas are the most welcoming, dedicated and competitive people I have ever met. Everything pointed to Arkansas and the first time I stepped on campus when I visited I knew this was exactly where I wanted to be for the next four years.” – Hannah Gott

__________

Emilee Hauser | F/D | Cape Coral, Fla. | North Fort Myers HS | TBU ECNL

Ranked as the eighth-best player coming out of Florida and 123rd nationally in the IMG Top-150.

Captain for three years at North Fort Myers, notching 112 career goals.

Helped guide the Red Knights to three-straight appearances in the 3A FHSAA regional finals.

Netted 10 goals in three years of competition in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL).

Top three in high school class with a 4.98 GPA.

Father, Terry, ran track at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

Why Arkansas: “The campus is beautiful, and the team is right up my ally of work attitude. Overall, it’s a really great fit for me.” – Emilee Hauser

__________

Ainsley Jeffrey | F | Rockwall, Texas | Rockwall-Heath | Dallas Sting ECNL

Helped Rockwall-Heath advance to its first Texas high school regional finals in 2018-19 and the only two regional quarterfinals in program history the past two seasons.

Named All-District Offensive MVP her junior year and All-District Utility Player of the Year as a sophomore.

In her final year of school soccer, Jeffrey netted 16 goals and had 14 assists in district play for Rockwall-Heath.

Arriving in the spring as an early enrollee.

Why Arkansas: “It immediately felt like home on my visit to Arkansas and the campus just made it even better. I also love the coaches and the program they have built” – Ainsley Jeffrey

__________

Ellie Podojil | MF | Cincinnati, Ohio | Indian Hill HS | Ohio Elite ECNL

Was one of 40 players across the nation selected to play in the 2019 Allstate All-American Girls Soccer game.

Ranked No. 62 nationally in the IMG Academy Top-150.

Two-time Ohio high school soccer state champion (2017, ’18) at Indian Hill.

Has racked up 63 goals and 57 assists in her high school career.

Named All-Cincinnati Hills League all four seasons at Indian Hill High School.

Lead off leg of the Indian Hill 4×400 relay team that set the Ohio state record with a time of 3:49.30 in 2019.

Sister, Anna, is currently a freshman on the Razorback squad and was named SEC Freshman of the Year this season.

Mother, Rebecca, ran track professionally and for Miami University from 1993-97, while her father, Dan, also ran track at Miami (OH) from 1993-97.

Arriving in the spring as an early enrollee.

Why Arkansas: “I grew up going to Arkansas soccer games and I’ve always wanted to play for the Razorbacks.” – Ellie Podojil

__________

Margot Reemtsen | F/D | Little Rock, Ark. | Pulaski Academy | Real Arkansas

Member of Real Arkansas team that won the Arkansas State Championship (2018) and the Red River NPL Championship (2019).

Named to Arkansas 5A All-State team as she helped Pulaski Academy reach the 5A state soccer championship in her sophomore campaign.

Named team rookie of the year and earned first-team all-league honors as a freshman at Palisades Charter High School in California.

Father, Brian, played football at UCLA from 1989-91 and mother, Noel, competed in gymnastics at the University of Vermont from 1987-91.

Why Arkansas: “Even though I grew up in California, I feel the most at home in Arkansas. I love the community feeling I get when I’m on the University of Arkansas campus. I ultimately feel excited and motivated to play here. The competitive environment is crucial to my choice to play at Arkansas because it facilitates my drive to become the best player I can be. Plus … everyone loves a Razorback!” – Margot Reemtsen

__________

Ava Tankersley | MF/F | Saint Peters, Mo. | Ft. Zumwalt South HS | St. Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL

Named to the 2019 Missouri Class 3 All-State First Team.

Gotten the nod to the Missouri All-District 5-8 team as a sophomore and junior.

In her last two seasons at Ft. Zumwalt South, Tankersley netted 32 goals and dished out nine assists.

Was the only member of her SLSG MO club team to be named to the U16 ECNL Midwest All-Conference Team for the 2017-18 season.

Father, Dennis Tankersley, played baseball for the San Diego Padres from 2002-04.

WHY ARKANSAS: “It’s a perfect fit for me. The coaching staff is so welcoming, and they have an amazing soccer program. I felt right at home from the moment I stepped on campus.” – Ava Tankersley

__________

Mia Wehby | F | Kingwood, Texas | Kingwood Park HS | Houston Dash DA

Helped Kingwood Park make the state tournament in 2018, ’19 for the first state appearances in school history.

Netted the most goals in 2018-19 for her U.S. Soccer Development Academy team, the Houston Dash, with five goals.

Her 21 goals in 2018 ranks in the top-10 in Kingwood Park school history for a single season.

As a sophomore, was named Texas District 21-5A MVP.

Mother, Jacquie, played soccer at Oral Roberts while her father, Kirk, also played soccer with Razorback head coach Colby Hale at ORU.

Why Arkansas: “The atmosphere, coaching staff and players were so welcoming and made me feel at home right away. I knew Arkansas was the right place.” – Mia Wehby

Hear It From Coach Hale

“We are really excited about this class. We are looking for something special when we recruit and we believe we got that with this class. First off, we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped with this class! There are so many special people at this wonderful University, and we would be remiss if we didn’t say an enormous thank you to them!”

On the defense: “We picked up three here. Emily Hauser was an All-American and one of the top-rated defenders out of the talent rich state of Florida. She has the versatility to play a few positions. She is athletic, tough and composed. CB [Caroline Brooks] adds a different element to our backline. She is athletic, tough and adds an attacking element that will continue to help us evolve! She has tremendous technical ability and a great mentality. Margot [Reemtsen] is an Arkansas product who is athletic, tough and has some set piece dimensions to her game that we are excited about. She comes from one of the best teams to come out of Arkansas in a long time and she is a big reason why.”

On the midfield: “Ellie Podojil is one of the top midfielders in the country and another All-American. She can play on both sides of the ball. She will help us in the press and adds an attacking element that will help us keep growing as a program. Hannah Gott is a player that can play any of the central midfield positions. She comes from a top club program in Dallas and will fit in very well with our style. She is good with the ball and excellent on the defending side. Mack (Mackenzie Frederick] is another Arkansas player who has tremendous potential. She is technical and athletic and we know she will reach her full potential here.”

On the forwards: “Ava [Tankersley] comes in with huge upside. She is a tall, athletic goal scorer. She can score with her pace, in the air and is wonderful in and around the box. Ainsley [Jeffrey] is another forward we are really excited about. She is lightning fast and feisty. She will fit in perfectly with our style. Kiley [Dulaney] is our third Arkansas player in this class. Her potential is huge. She has every tool to be a really great player here. We are really excited to see her grow into that! Mia [Wehby] is a forward from Houston, Texas that has unlimited potential. She has so many quality attributes and we are excited about helping her reach her full potential. She is tall, fast, strong and good around the box.”

“This class is coming into a program on the rise. We fully expect them to come ready to compete early and help us make our mark in the SEC and nationally!”