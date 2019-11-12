No. 6 Soccer Earns National Three Seed, Set To Face North Texas In NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sixth-ranked Arkansas Soccer (16-3-2, 8-1-1) was tabbed as a national three seed for the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament, the NCAA committee announced on Monday afternoon. The three seed is the first and highest tournament seeding for the Razorbacks in program history.

Arkansas will host North Texas (15-5-1, 7-2-1 C-USA), the champions of the Conference USA Tournament, in the first round on Friday.

After winning its first SEC regular season title in program history, the Razorbacks are making their fourth-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and sixth overall, all coming under head coach Colby Hale. Arkansas was one of 33 teams to receive an at-large bid to the 64 squad field.

First kick in Fayetteville against the Mean Green is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 15. Tickets for the first round can be found here.