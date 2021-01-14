No.6 Gymbacks Welcome No.5 LSU Tigers To Barnhill Arena

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas gymnastics team is gearing up for its first home meet of the 2021 season. The No. 6 ranked Gymbacks will welcome the No.5 LSU Tigers to Barnhill Arena on Friday evening (Jan. 15). Friday’s meet is slated to air live on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Last Time Out

The Gymbacks posted the highest season-opening score since 2012 at LSU, but fell to the No. 3 Tigers, 196.350-196.550. Amanda Elswick and Sarah Shaffer earned an event title with back-to-back 9.900s on the vault, Maggie O’Hara walked away with the bars title with a 9.900 in the event and Kennedy Hambrick posted a 9.925 on the beam in the final routine of the night for the beam title. Hambrick finished the night with a 39.400 all-around score, claiming the event title for the sixth time in her career.

Ticket Sales Closed For 2021 Gymnastics Season

Per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, Barnhill Arena will feature reduced capacity based upon current state Phase II social distancing standards. As of present, due to an overwhelming turn out from our dedicated season ticket holders, we have reached the allowed capacity via ticket sales. Based upon that fact, tickets will not be available on a single-meet basis

Capes, Crowns And Masks Coming To Barnhill Arena

The Razorback marketing team announced the meet themes for 2021 earlier this week (Jan. 11). Starting with the home opener vs LSU, Gymback fans will have four, fun packed meets to look forward to. The meet themes were announced as follows: Capes, Crowns and Masks vs LSU, Rep the Red vs Florida, Legends & Heroes Among Us vs Missouri, and the Arkansas foundation, Women’s Empowerment Night vs Alabama.

Submit Your Hog Calls, Cheers & Chants!

We are less than 24 hours from Arkansas Gymnastics being back in Barnhill Arena! With limited fans in the stands, we want to bring more fans inside Barnhill by putting your video on the videoboard. Submit to us videos of you Calling the Hogs, pumping up the crowd, chanting Go Hogs Go, or any other cheering video.

We’ll use these videos on the videoboard and social media throughout the season during big moments.While uploading your video, you’ll also have the opportunity to write an encouraging note to Coach Wieber and the Gymbacks. All of the messages submitted will be printed and put outside the locker room for the team to view.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Gymnastics. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackGym).