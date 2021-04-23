No. 6 Arkansas Hosts No. 19 Missouri In Bogle Park Regular Season Finale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas softball team (37-5, 16-2 SEC), which is in first place in the SEC standings, hosts No. 19 Missouri (32-10, 10-5 SEC) for a three-game SEC series to close out the regular season at Bogle Park from Saturday, April 24 through Monday, April 26. The Razorbacks will honor their senior class as part of Senior Day festivities on Sunday, April 25. Saturday’s game will air on SEC Network+ with Josh Haley (play-by-play) and Megan Turk (analyst) on the call while Pam Ward (play-by-play) and Jenny Dalton-Hill (analyst) will call the action on Sunday and Monday on SEC Network.

Saturday, April 24 – 1 p.m. – vs. No. 19 Missouri – Watch – Live Stats

Sunday, April 25 – 3 p.m. – vs. No. 19 Missouri – Watch – Live Stats

Monday, April 26 – 6 p.m. – vs. No. 19 Missouri – Watch – Live Stats

Last Time Out

Arkansas defeated Central Arkansas, 7-6, in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night as infielder Braxton Burnside’s two out solo shot to right in the bottom of the eighth inning was the game-winner. The Bears trailed by four runs and after scoring a single tally in the sixth, plated three in the top of the seven to force extras. Designated player Linnie Malkin homered twice in a game for the second time this year and recorded a season-high four RBI, and pitcher Mary Haff picked up her 20th win of the season in relief. The Razorbacks swept the home-and-home season series despite being outhit in both matchups.

Arkansas in the National Rankings

This week, Arkansas was ranked No. 6 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll and No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches’ Poll, both the highest in program history.

SEC Standings

The Hogs (16-2) sit 2.5 games ahead of Florida (12-3) for first place in the SEC standings. Arkansas opened the league schedule winning 12 straight games, the best mark in school history and the fifth-best in conference history. The Razorbacks’ 16 league wins are the most in program history during the current 24-game SEC scheduling format.

Bogle Bombers

The Razorbacks have been on a power surge this season, totaling 82 home runs to lead the SEC and rank second nationally. Burnside paces the team with 23 homers, which is tied for the nation’s lead alongside Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (23). Malkin’s 15 homers are the 10th most in the country, which ranks fourth in the SEC. Gibson has added 13 homers to rank seventh-best in the SEC and 20th nationally. The Razorbacks are one of two teams in the country (Oklahoma) that have four or more players with 10 or more homers, which includes catcher Kayla Green. Infielder Keely Huffine has hit five total homers, including four from the nine-spot in the order.

Brax Bombs

Burnside’s 23 home runs this season are the most in a single season in program history. She broke the record with her 18th shot of the year on April 1 at Auburn, launching a three-run bomb in the fifth inning. Burnside broke Nicole Shroeder’s record of 17 set in 2017. Burnside has also reached base in 36 straight games.

Sunday Senior Day

Arkansas will honor nine seniors on Sunday: Aly Manzo, Autumn Storms, Keely Huffine, Lauren Graves, Nicole Duncan, Ryan Jackson, Braxton Burnside, Kayla Green and Sydney Parr. Parr will be honored after completing her four-year career with the Hogs last season.

#HogHits

Pitcher Mary Haff ranks fourth in the nation in wins (20) and 19th in strikeouts (153). Haff’s career ERA of 1.61 and .177 opponent batting average are the best marks in program history.

In addition to ranking second in the country in homers, the Razorbacks also rank second in walks, drawing 168.

Arkansas ended a 19-game win streak on Tuesday, March 16, which was the longest in program history. It bested the prior record of 12 set by the 1999 and 2008 teams and was the only one of the three streaks to encompass a conference series sweep. This year’s squad is the only team in school history to have two winning streaks of at least 12 games in the same season.

Arkansas’ five SEC series sweeps are the most in program history since the current conference scheduling format began in 2013. The team’s 16 SEC wins are the most in a year over that span.

The Razorbacks’ 37 total wins are the most in the country.

Opposition Position

Missouri swept its last weekend series over Mississippi State in Columbia by winning a pair on one-run games on Saturday (4-3) and Sunday (6-5). Outfielder Abby George leads the club hitting .458 and outfielder Brooke Wilmes and infielder Jenna Laird are tied for a team-best 56 hits. Pitcher Megan Schumacher’s 2.31 ERA and nine wins pace the team. Missouri leads the all-time series, 13-8, but Arkansas has won four of the last five meetings.

Up Next

Arkansas plays its last SEC regular season series on the road at LSU from Saturday, May 1 through Monday, May 3. Saturday’s game will air on ESPNU, while both the Sunday and Monday contests will be televised on SEC Network.