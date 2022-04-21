FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas (30-7, 11-4 SEC) is in the Lone Star State this weekend for a three-game series against Texas A&M (23-13, 8-7 SEC).

After completing a midweek sweep against Arkansas State, Dave Van Horn talked about what he’s expecting from the Aggies.

“I’m looking for us to go out and play solid baseball,” Van Horn said. “It’s going to be completely different weather than what we’ve been playing in. It’s going to be really warm, upper-80s, 90 degrees, windy. We’ve been playing in wind, but mostly been blowing in, at least at home. I think it’s probably going to blow out one way or another down there. Usually when it’s warm in College Station and the wind’s out of anywhere but the north, it’s going to blow out at their ballpark.

“I’ve been keeping up with, obviously, the teams that are coming down the road for us as far as games, so I’ve been watching A&M and they’ve been playing really well, swinging the bats, pitching well. I think their Friday guy was the Pitcher of the Week last week and they’re scoring a lot of runs. I know they scored 13 against Dallas Baptist last night and they’re no push over. DBU is a good program. So they’re scoring and they’re confident. It’s going to be a major challenge for us.”

Van Horn talked about the new Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle.

“Really good coaching staff,” Van Horn said. “I mean, they’ve got LSU’s hitting coach is there from the past. They’ve got Oregon State’s pitching coach who was at Arizona. Schloss has been at TCU, did a great job there. He did a great job at Tulane. I mean, wherever he’s been, they’ve done well. So they definitely will have those guys ready. What I’ve seen is they’re playing their best baseball right now.”

Schedule

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22

at Texas A&M – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats

2 p.m. Saturday, April 23

at Texas A&M – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

1 p.m. Sunday, April 24

at Texas A&M – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

Friday’s series opener will broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Saturday’s game will stream on SEC Network+ with Andrew Monaco on play-by-play and Mark Johnson on color, while Will Johnson (play-by-play) and Boomer White (analyst) have the call in Sunday’s game on SEC Network+.

Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The entire SEC weekend series in College Station can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, with Phil Elson on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Matchups

Game 1

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. Texas A&M RHP Nathan Dettmer (3-2, 3.54 ERA)

Game 2

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.88 ERA) vs. Texas A&M RHP Micah Dallas (4-1, 4.61 ERA)



Game 3

Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5-0, 4.66 ERA) vs. Texas A&M TBA

Series History

Longtime Southwest Conference rivals, Arkansas and Texas A&M have met on the diamond 99 times before. The Hogs own a slim 45-44 series lead entering this season’s three-game series.

This weekend, the two programs will clash for the ninth time since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2013. The Razorbacks have won six of their eight meetings with the Aggies in that span, including two of the three series in College Station (2015 & 2017).

Leading Off