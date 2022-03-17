FAYETTEVILLE — No. 3 Arkansas is at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend to open SEC play against Kentucky.
Arkansas (13-3) enters the SEC having won eight games in a row. Kentucky (14-4) comes in at 3-1 on the road and 11-3 at home. The Hogs are 11-2 at home.
Indiana a team that Arkansas beat 5-2 on Feb. 25 in Round Rock, Texas, blasted Kentucky 20-7 on Tuesday night in Bloomington. Dave Van Horn feels the Wildcats can be a dangerous team.
“They are very offensive,” Van Horn said. “They’ve got a lot of transfers that we’ve been talking about and they are doing well. They are scoring runs and they are giving up some runs when you look at the numbers. Sometimes you can’t really go off the numbers because you don’t know who played who some of the time. I feel like we’re a better hitting team than maybe our numbers show right now. We’ve kind of pitched in the middle of the pack of the SEC. Some coaches use the old saying, ‘It’s a whole new season. We’re starting over. Here we go. We just have to keep getting better, take a step forward when we get into league play.“
The first pitch is set for 6:30 Friday night and televised on SEC Network+.
6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18
vs. Kentucky
6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19
vs. Kentucky
Noon Sunday, March 20
vs. Kentucky
Arkansas' entire SEC Opening Weekend series against Kentucky will stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call.
The series can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Nick Badders (play-by-play) has the call with Bubba Carpenter (analyst) in Friday's series opener.
Game 1
Kentucky RHP Cole Stupp (2-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (2-1, 3.52 ERA)
Game 2
Kentucky LHP Magdiel Cotto (1-0, 7.24 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (3-1, 2.66 ERA)
Game 3
Kentucky TBA vs. Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 4.35 ERA)
Series History
Arkansas owns a commanding 44-26 all-time series lead against SEC East foe Kentucky, having won the last five series since 2013 and 16 of the last 22 series since 1992. The Hogs are 26-13 against the Wildcats in the Dave Van Horn era, including 13-5 in games played at home.
The Razorbacks swept the Wildcats when the two programs last met at Baum-Walker Stadium during the 2018 season. Arkansas has won five of the last six series in Fayetteville, Ark. since 2004.
Leading Off
- Arkansas has won its last four SEC opening series with sweeps from 2017-19, going 11-1 in that span.
- This is the fifth consecutive year that the Razorbacks have opened league play at home.
- Arkansas is 613-227 (.730) all-time at Baum-Walker Stadium, including 481-164 (.746) in 20 seasons under head coach Dave Van Horn.
- Infielder Peyton Stovall has torn the cover off the ball over his last six games, slashing .565/.615/.652 (13-for-23) with seven runs scored, two doubles and four runs batted in. The true freshman was tabbed the Preseason SEC Freshman of the Year by both D1Baseball and Baseball America.
- Outfielder Chris Lanzilli rides a team-leading 10-game hitting streak into Friday’s series opener. The Wake Forest transfer is hitting a team-best .375 with two home runs and 14 RBI on the year.
- Pitcher Connor Noland will make his first start in SEC play since the 2019 season when he toes the rubber against Kentucky on Friday night. The right-hander owns a 2-1 record with a 3.52 ERA through his first four starts of the year.