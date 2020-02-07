No. 25 Arkansas Falls At Home To No. 1 South Carolina, 86-65

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 25 Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) lost to the number one team in the nation on Thursday night, falling to South Carolina (22-1, 10-0) in Bud Walton Arena, 86-65. The Gamecocks were dominant in the paint against the Hogs, scoring 50 points in deep, while winning the rebounding battle, 57-31.
Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee led the way for the Razorbacks, scoring a team-high 16 points in the loss. Senior guard Alexis Tolefree was the only other Razorback to join Dungee in double-figures, going for 13.
TURNING POINT
The Gamecocks got out to a hot start for the second time this season against the Razorbacks, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Hogs would claw back into the game in the first, cutting the lead down to five with 1:49 to go in the period, but South Carolina would spread it back to nine by the end of the frame, taking a 26-17 lead into the second.
From there, the Hogs would go on several runs, including a quick 7-0 run to cut it back to 10 late in the second. However, the Hogs wouldn’t get any closer than that the rest of the way.
HOG HIGHLIGHTS
- Tolefree reached double-figures for the fourth straight contest.
- Dungee also led the Hogs in rebounds (7) and steals (3) against the Gamecocks.
- Redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez led the Hogs in assists, going for four, one shy of her season-high.
- Redshirt freshman forward Erynn Barnum registered her ninth multi-block performance of the season, swatting away two shots.
NEXT TIME OUT
The Razorbacks will close their homestand with a second-straight game against a Top-15 opponent, as Kentucky comes to Bud Walton Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m. That game will air on ESPN2.
