No. 23 Arkansas Stays Perfect, Beats Stony Brook 88-58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 23 Arkansas Women’s Basketball (4-0) remained perfect, topping Stony Brook (3-1), 88-58, at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Razorbacks used a big first half from beyond the arc (7-13) to get ahead and stay ahead, five of which came from redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez.

Ramirez, who finished the game with a season-high 26 points, was sensational all afternoon. She would finish the game with six made threes, matching the most made by a Razorback this season. Five of her deep balls came in the first half, helping propel the Hogs to a 21-point halftime advantage.

TURNING POINT

The Hogs had given themselves a little bit of breathing room late in the first quarter, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors squad led 23-15 after one. However, the Hogs exploded in the second quarter, erupting from beyond the arc, making six straight treys to put the game away. The run started with the Hogs up 30-23 with 4:56 to play in the second quarter, and saw the Hogs score 21 points in just under four minutes of clock time. During the run, Ramirez would hit four threes, redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee would hit one and freshman guard Makayla Daniels would hit one. All told, the Hogs would enter the halftime break leading 51-30.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Ramirez’s 26 points was her most as a Hog, and her six treys matched the most made threes in a game by a Razorback this season.

Dungee moved her double-figure scoring streak to 21 today, going for 19 points.

Daniels continues to score the ball with efficiency, going for 13 points on three of six shooting. She has been in double-figures in all four of her career games so far.

Junior forward Taylah Thomas once again led the Hogs in rebounding, grabbing nine of them in the game.

Redshirt junior guard A’Tyanna Gaulden led the charge for the Razorback bench, dropping a season-high nine points (3-6 FG).

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas looks to finish its homestand undefeated, as Belmont comes to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20. That game will start at 7 p.m., and will be streamable on SECN+.

