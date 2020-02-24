No. 22 Arkansas Falls At Florida, 83-80

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 22 Arkansas (21-6, 9-5) had its three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday afternoon, as the Hogs fell to Florida (15-12, 6-8), 83-80. Chelsea Dungee had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but her deep three-point attempt would not go.

Arkansas was led by A’Tyanna Gaulden and Amber Ramirez on Sunday afternoon in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, as both went for 17 points. Dungee also reached double figures for the Hogs, going for 12 points.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas was nearly able to overcome what was once a 14-point deficit, shrinking the Gator lead to just one on a Ramirez three from the right corner. However, a runner from Kiara Smith of the Gators stretched the lead back out to three.

After a stop, Dungee put up a three in transition that nearly went down. After a lengthy review, and a foul on the Hogs on the ensuing inbounds play, Dungee would get a second look to tie it up after a steal, but it wouldn’t fall at the final buzzer.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Gaulden’s 17 points set a new career high. She had an efficient afternoon, going six of nine in the game.

Per usual, she also led the Hogs in assists, tallying four of them.

Ramirez went for 15+ for the third straight game.

Dungee led the Hogs on the glass against the Gators, going for seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia also went for seven boards.

Senior Kiara Williams was excellent off the pine, going for nine points and four rebounds, three of which came on the offensive glass.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks stay out on the road for the second consecutive game, as the Hogs head to Starkville to face Mississippi State. That game will tip at 8 p.m. CT, and will air on the SEC Network.

