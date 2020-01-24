No. 21 Arkansas Falls at Home to Georgia, 64-55

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 21 Arkansas (15-4, 3-3) fell at home on Thursday night, dropping the first of two straight in Bud Walton Arena to Georgia (12-7, 3-3), 64-55. Georgia turned the Hogs over 20 times, a season-high for the Razorbacks, while also holding Arkansas to just three three-pointers, a season-low.

Redshirt freshman Erynn Barnum was the Hogs’ leading scorer, matching her career-high with 14 points, while shooting 50 percent from the field (6-12) and from three (1-2). Chelsea Dungee was the only other Hog to reach double-figures, as she went for 13 points. Gabby Connally led the way for Georgia, going for a game-high 18 points.

TURNING POINT

It looked as if Arkansas might beat Georgia, as the Hogs had a seven-point lead with 3:13 to play in the third quarter after a lay-in from sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia. Barnum was fantastic in the third, going on a solo 7-0 run in just over a minute of clock time early in the period.

Georgia rolled from them on, though, closing the game on a 28-12 run over the end of the third and throughout the fourth period. That run included a 19-2 spurt that put the game just out of reach.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Barnum matched her career-high in points, going for 14.

Dungee scored in double-figures for the ninth straight time.

Senior guard Alexis Tolefree led the Hogs on the glass, pulling down seven rebounds.

Doumbia recorded three steals, a new career-high.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will host Florida in Bud Walton Arena on the back end of its two game homestand this Sunday. That game is set to tip at 2 p.m. CT, and will be streamable on SECN+.

