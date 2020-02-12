No. 20 Razorbacks Host Tyson Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The 20th-ranked Arkansas men’s track and field team hosts the Tyson Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, in the Randal Tyson Track Center with 10 top 25 teams entered among a field of 26 schools.

Action in the Tyson Invitational on Friday begins at 1 p.m. with field events and 3 p.m. with running events. On Saturday, field events start at 11:30 a.m. with running events occupying a 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. time frame.

Members of the Razorbacks distance crew travel to Seattle, Washington, this weekend for the Husky Classic as they compete in the mile, 3,000m and 5,000m. Gilbert Boit is the current national leader at 5,000m with a 13:44.95 while the Arkansas distance medley relay leads the SEC with a 9:40.15.

“Distance runners will be in Seattle while our ballistic events will be here in the Tyson Invitational,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam. “We’re real excited about our sprinters this weekend, hopefully they’re ready for a breakthrough.

“We were pleased with the sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers from our last home meet and want to build on that success. Mainly we want to improve on our times and performances we had at the Razorback Invitational.”

Ten top 25 men’s programs entered in the Tyson Invitational include No. 2 LSU, No. 6 Indiana, No. 9 Georgia, No. 12 North Carolina A&T, No. 14 Iowa, No. 16 Baylor, No. 17 Colorado, No. 19 Kansas, No. 20 Arkansas and No. 22 Minnesota.

“The Tyson meet has turned into a real ballistic-type meet and the distance runners are gravitating to either Iowa State, Boston or Seattle,” noted Bucknam. “The competition in the Tyson Invitational will still be great and we’ll have some real talent in various events. It’s one of the better meets in the country and we feel it will be an outstanding meet.”

Razorbacks currently ranked among the nation’s top 20 in individual events include Kristoffer Hari (60m), Jalen Brown (400m), Gilbert Boit (5,000m), Carl Elliott, III (60m hurdles), Tre’Bien Gilbert (60m hurdles), and Laquan Narin (long jump, triple jump).

National leaders entered in the Tyson Invitational include North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross (400m), LSU’s Rayvon Grey (long jump), Gleb Dudarev of Kansas (weight throw) and Georgia’s Johannes Erm (heptathlon) along with SEC leader Eric Edwards, Jr. of LSU (60m hurdles).

At the Husky Classic, the Invitational sections of 3,000m and 5,000m races will be contested from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. (CT) on Friday with Invitational mile races held at 4:20 to 4:45 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.

TYSON INVITATIONAL – February 14-15, 2020

Teams (26): Albany, Arkansas, Arkansas Baptist, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Baylor, Coffeyville CC, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina A&T, Northern Colorado, Northwestern State, Oklahoma, Paradise Valley, Rutgers, Stephen F. Austin, Wichita State.

Giveaway

On Saturday, the first 100 fans during primetime (1 p.m.) will receive a pink Razorback track fanny pack.

Free Kids Clinic

Following the meet on Saturday, there will be a free clinic for kids in first to fifth grade with Razorback coaches and student-athletes.