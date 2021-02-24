No. 20 Arkansas slaps back at No. 6 Alabama, 81-66, at Bud Walton Arena to close gap in SEC race

In the biggest game of the Eric Musselman era at Arkansas, freshmen Moses Moody and Jaylin Williams and seniors Justin Smith and Jalen Tate got the best of the big punch exchanges with a talented and veteran Alabama squad on Wednesday as the 20th-ranked Razorbacks ran away from the No. 6 Crimson Tide, 81-66, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville while denying the Tide a chance to clinch the SEC regular-season title on Nolan Richardson Court.

Moody finished with 24 points (including 16-of-19 free throws), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal and Williams netted a career-high 13 points (12 in the second half) to go with 8 rebounds, while Smith overcame a slow start to put up a double-double (11 points and 12 rebounds) and Tate finished with 12 points (5-of-7 field goals), 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Junior guard JD Notate finished with 12 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds off the bench.

Arkansas (19-5, 10-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 25 entering Wednesday) has now won 8 consecutive league games for the first time since the 1994-95 national runner-up Hogs did the same, and the game marked the first men’s basketball game at BWA between two ranked teams since Feb. 18, 1998 (which was also an Arkansas victory as the then-No.16 Hogs defeated then-No. 13 South Carolina, 96-88).

The Razorbacks picked up their third Quad-1 win in a row, improved to 4-4 in Q1 games, and improved to 3-5 against the NET Top 50. The Hogs also moved a full game ahead of LSU for sole possession of second place in the SEC as they now sit only two games behind the league-leading Tide in the loss column. With two more SEC games left on the schedule for all league teams, the Hogs conceivably could finish either tied or a game behind ‘Bama in the loss column by this time next week, meaning the SEC would have decisions to make in light of both the Tide (one) and Hogs (two) having make-up games remaining against Texas A&M that if played would impact the conference regular-season title and the top two seeds for the SEC tournament (March 10-14 in Nashville, Tenn.).

Arkansas earned a season split against Alabama while avenging a 31-point loss in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in January, and the Hogs have now defeated the Tide in 7 of the last 8 meetings between the two schools. The Hogs also improved to 14-1 at home on the season. In their last 4 home games, Arkansas held Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida

Alabama (18-6, 13-2 SEC, NCAA NET No. 8 entering Wednesday) had its 3-game winning streak snapped while losing for only the second time in league play.

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman improved to 18-15 in SEC games at Arkansas, and he improved his mark to 2-1 coaching head-to-head against Florida’s Mike White in SEC games.

Next up for Arkansas is another home game on Saturday against third-place LSU.

Against Alabama, Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the fifth consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Vanover, Smith, and Tate.

Arkansas held ‘Bama to an 0-of-9 start from 3 and the Hog strung together a 17-3 run for a 21-9 lead. The Tide hit their first triple as part of a 7-0 run to close within 21-16, but a Tate lay-in and two Moody free throws fueled a 5-0 Hogs’ spurt that put them ahead by double digits again, 26-16. ‘Bama chipped away again with an 8-2 surge that closed its deficit to 33-29.

Notae completed a layup-and-1 to extend Arkansas to a 36-29 lead at the 2:17 mark, but Bruner went off from there to make 3 three-pointers sandwiched around a Notae triple as ‘Bama closed within 39-38 at the break.

Tate led the Hogs in the first 20 minutes with 12 points, Moody had 10, Notae had 6, and Davis had 5. Bruner led the Tide with 12 points and Petty, Jr. had 10.

Arkansas shot 13-of-25 from the field (52%), including 2-of-5 from 3 (40%), but only 11-of-18 at the free throw line (61.1%) due to a 3-of-9 freebie shooting stint to close the first half. Alabama shot 14-of-35 from the field (40%), including 7-of-17 from 3 (41.2% after starting the game 0-of-9 from distance. The Tide were 3-of-6 at the free throw line (50%). ‘Bama was plus-1 on the glass (19-18) and plus-1 in the turnover department (8-7) in the first half.