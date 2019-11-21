No. 20 Arkansas Handles Belmont 91-60, Finishes Home Stand 5-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 20 Arkansas Women’s Basketball kept rolling on Wednesday night, beating Belmont 91-66 at Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs beat an opponent by 30+ for the fourth straight game, moving their point differential on the season to 32.4.

Three players crossed the 20-point threshold for Head Coach Mike Neighbors against the Bruins: redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee (21), freshman guard Makayla Daniels (21) and senior guard Alexis Tolefree (20).

TURNING POINT

The Hogs started fast once again, opening the game with a 13-4 run out of the gate. However the sledgehammer was dropped from the 3:56 mark of the first quarter to the 7:23 mark of the second, when the Hogs scored 18 unanswered to make it a 36-11 game early in the second frame. Dungee, Daniels, Tolefree, sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia and redshirt junior guard A’Tyanna Gaulden all scored on the run, and the Hogs wouldn’t look back.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Dungee scored 21 points in the game, and has now scored 20+ points in 22 of her 42 games in the Red & White.

Tolefree’s 20 was a season-high for her, and was just two shy of her career-high. It was her third time dropping 20+ points.

Daniels continues to score it well, as her 21-point game tonight was the second time in the last three games the freshman has cleared 20 points.

Redshirt freshman Erynn Barnum led the Hogs in rebounding, pulling down eight boards. Barnum also had two rejections in the game to lead the squad.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will head out on the road for the first time this season, as they will visit the Golden State to take on the Cal Bears this Sunday. That game is set to tip at 4 p.m. CT.

