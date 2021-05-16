No. 2 Razorbacks Claim SEC Outdoor To Complete Conference Triple Crown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 2 Arkansas completed its seventh SEC triple crown by claiming a ninth SEC Outdoor Championship on Saturday by six and half points over No. 1 LSU at E.B. Cushing Stadium with Alabama 11 points behind in third place.

“It was a battle all the way through and we knew we were going to have kind of a triangular with LSU and Alabama,” stated Razorback women’s head coach Lance Harter. “They have phenomenal teams and LSU is ranked No. 1 in the nation for a reason.

“So, we knew it was probably going to come down to the last day and the last event. Sure enough, it did. We were pleased that we were able to stay in the hunt. I’m elated with the performances from Thursday through today.”

This marked the 20th SEC title over the past 21 SEC Championships contested in cross country, indoor and outdoor track for the Razorback women’s team.

Arkansas totaled 76 points on the final day to reach a total of 127 points. LSU’s tally hit 120.5 as runner-up while Alabama also scored over 100 points with 116. They were followed by Texas A&M (82), Georgia (64), Florida (62), Auburn (59), and Ole Miss (55).

The scoring distribution included 18 points in the 5,000m and 12 points in the 1,500m combined with 11 points from the two relay races as well as 13 points in the 100m hurdles. In addition, the sprint crew added 22 points from 100m to 800m races.

Medalist on the final day for the Razorbacks on the deciding day included Daszay Freeman, bronze in the 100m hurdles (12.81w), Shafiqua Maloney bronze in the 800m (2:05.56), Katie Izzo silver in the 5,000m (15:46.06) and bronze for the 4×100 relay (43.81), which consisted of Yoveinny Mota, Jada Baylark, Jayla Hollis, and Tiana Wilson.

Arkansas also produced five fourth place efforts, two of which were supplied by Jada Baylark in the 100m (11.10w) and 200m (22.69w), as well as Mota in the 100m hurdles (12.91w), Carina Viljoen in the 1,500m (4:18.34), and the 4×400 relay of Paris Peoples, Morgan Burks-Magee, Maloney (52.04) and Wilson (51.34).