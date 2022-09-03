FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now 1-0 on the season. The Hogs took down Cincinnati in their season opener 31-24 on Saturday.

Arkansas struck first in this one, but with a little help from the defense.

With 7:13 left to go in the first quarter, LSU transfer Dwight McGlothern picked off Ben Bryant and took it 51 yards down the field to put the Hogs’ offense at the Bearcats’ 29-yard line.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson then scored the first touchdown of the day, taking it into the endzone from 15 yards out.

With 18 seconds left to go in the first quarter, Cincinnati looked to strike back, but the Hogs defense got a big stop and forced them to kick a field goal.

However, Cincinnati kicker Ryan Coe missed the 25-yard field goal attempt and the score remained 7-0 Arkansas heading into the second quarter.

Coe gets another chance to put something on the board for the Bearcats later in the second quarter, but on a 48-yard field goal attempt, he missed and it was still 7-0 with just over a minute to go until halftime.

That was all the time that Arkansas needed to score again as the Hogs make their way down the field thanks to some help from Rocket Sanders.

Jefferson caps the drive off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trey Knox. The Hogs lead 14-0 heading into the half after the score.

In the second half, Cincinnati put something on their side of the scoreboard. Bearcats running back Corey Kiner took it in from 5 yards out for their first touchdown of the game and cut Arkansas’ lead to seven in the third quarter.

The Hogs hit back later in the third quarter as a 75-yard drive ends with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Jadon Haselwood. With that, the Razorbacks take a 21-7 lead over the Bearcats.

However, the third quarter was a battle and just two minutes later, the Bearcats score again. A 35-yard touchdown pass from Bryant to Nick Mardner cuts down on the Hogs’ lead.

With 6:32 left to go in the third quarter, the Hogs give the ball right back to Cincinnati’s offense. Jefferson fumbled the ball and Bearcats Eric Phillips recovers at Arkansas’ 8-yard line.

However, the Hogs’ defense makes a huge stop once again and forces the Bearcats to settle for a field goal, which they make.

With 4:44 left to go in the third quarter, Arkansas still led 21-17.

On the Hogs’ next possession, they make their way down the field but are forced to settle for a field goal.

Cam Little delivers as his 32-yard field goal attempt is good and Arkansas takes a 24-17 lead with 1:28 to go in the third quarter.

Arkansas’ defense working overtime in this one though. With 9:52 left in the fourth quarter, Jordan Domineck sacked Bryant, but he also managed to recover the fumble.

That big play lead to Arkansas’ next scoring drive as Jefferson connected with Knox once again for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Hogs extend their lead to 31-17 over Cincinnati with 9:26 left to go in the game.

The Bearcats do strike again in the fourth quarter making it 31-24 Arkansas and that’s how the score would stay.

Unfortunately, Arkansas didn’t come out of this one unscathed on the injury front as Nickelback Myles Slusher went down with an injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

Jalen Catalon also came out of the game in the second half and was icing his shoulder on the sideline.