No. 15 Men’s Track & Field Set To Host Razorback Invitational

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The 15th-ranked Arkansas men’s track and field team is back in Fayetteville to host the Razorback Invitational from Jan. 31 through Feb. 1.

Prime time on Friday starts at 6 p.m. CT while featured events on Saturday run from 1-4 p.m. and will be live on SECN+. Six squads ranked inside the top-25, along with seven other programs will compete at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The Razorbacks have dropped seven top-25 marks nationally this indoor season, including three that were set last week at the Red Raider Invitational. Carl Elliott III took first place in Lubbock, setting a new PR of 7.80 in the 60mH, while junior Kieran Taylor set the 11th-best time (1:49.63) in the NCAA this season in the 800-meters. Senior Laquan Nairn jumped for a mark of 7.69m (25-2.75) as he picked up a first-place finish in the long jump. His jump places him at the No. 11 spot in the NCAA this season.

Previously at the Arkansas Invitational Nairn jumped for the 12th-longest mark (15.83m; 51-11.25) in the triple jump. Jalen Brown also ran into the top-25 in the 200-meters (21.16) while the Razorback 4×400 relay team comes in at No. 16 with a time of 3:10.07.

Ranked squads coming to Fayetteville include No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 17 Oregon and No. 24 Missouri. The first 100 fans coming to the track center can pick up their free mug or can catch the action on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. CT here.

