No.15 Arkansas Hosts No.10 Georgia On Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No.15 Arkansas Razorbacks continue SEC competition on Friday evening, when they host No.10 Georgia Bulldogs for Glow Hogs Night in Barnhill Arena. Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. and opening ceremonies begin at 6:45 p.m.

Wear your favorite neon and bring the energy as the Gymbacks put on a show. Over 12,000 fans have flocked to Barnhill Arena for the first two meets and we are ready to do it bigger than ever!

Reasons you don’t want to miss Friday’s meet –>

Ticket’s start at just $3

1st 500 students get Free Jimmy John’s & Razorback Gymnastics Pop Sockets

1st 500 fans will receive a Razorback Gymnastics light-up foam stick

Hog Wild Band will be in attendance

Post-meet autographs for fans of all ages

The Gymbacks are coming off a huge win at Missouri last Friday. Sophomore Kennedy Hambrick led the Arkansas gymnastics team to its first road SEC win since Feb. 2017. With an all-around score of 39.275, Hambrick scored team-highs on the bars, vault, and floor – tying her career-high 9.925 on the floor to help lead Arkansas to the victory.

Arkansas will be looking for its first win against Georgia since 2018 when the Gymbacks took two of three meetings, including a 197.175-196.125 win over the Bulldogs in Fayetteville. The Bulldogs hold a 36-4-1 all-time record against the Razorbacks. Georgia defeated Arkansas three times last season- once in Athens, at Elevate the Stage, and again at the SEC Championship.

After her performance in Georgia’s 197.425-196.350 win over Auburn, senior Bulldog Sabrina Vega has been named the SEC Specialist of the Week. She took home the floor and beam event titles after solid routines. Vega received a 10 from one judge, resulting in a 9.950 to match her season-best score. She also earned her highest score of the season on beam with a 9.925.

Freshman Gymback Kiara Gianfagna has been a steady stronghold for Arkansas this season, competing all-around in each of the last four meets, following veteran lead-off senior Jessica Yamzon in every event. Gianfagna led the Razorbacks on the beam against Florida (Jan. 10) with a 9.800 routine. Through five meets, she’s averaging 9.800 or better on both the uneven bars and on the floor.

