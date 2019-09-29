No. 13 Soccer falls at No. 8 South Carolina, 1-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Thirteenth-ranked Arkansas Soccer (8-2-1, 2-1 SEC) fell to No. 8 South Carolina (9-1, 3-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon in Columbia, S.C., 1-0. The Razorbacks are now 7-1 in their last eight matches and allowed just their second goal in regulation this season.

How It Happened

>> The Gamecocks got the game-winner in the 78th-minute off a free kick, putting a ball to the back post that was redirected to the middle of the goal as a Gamecock header put it in the back of the net.

The Run of Play

South Carolina got a chance right out of the gates after a Gamecock got loose in the second minute, but the shot sailed over the crossbar.

The Razorbacks took control of play and had a couple of looks off a Parker Goins corner in the 14th-minute as the ball bounced around the box. However, a pair of shots were blocked by Gamecock defenders before they found the target. Arkansas earned another corner, but USC was able to clear it out.

After Arkansas controlled much of possession in the Gamecock third, South Carolina would get a deep shot on target in the 44th-minute, but Katie Lund was able to push it away. The Razorbacks headed to the locker room with an 8-7 shot advantage through the opening 45 minutes.

Early in the second half, the Razorbacks made important stops in the defensive end, including a save by Lund on a close-range Gamecock shot in the 55th-minute. However, South Carolina earned the game-winner in the 79th.

Next Up

The Razorbacks will welcome Ole Miss to Razorback Field on Thursday, Oct. 3. First kick is slated for 7 p.m. CT.