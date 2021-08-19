No. 13 Soccer Drops Season Opener at No. 6 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – No. 13 Razorback Soccer fell on Thursday to No. 6 Duke by a score of 3-1. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Warner notched seven saves in the first match of the 2021-22 campaign.

How it Happened

>> Arkansas struck first with a goal by forward Parker Goins from a one-timer off a deflected Razorback shot inside the box 20 minutes into the match. Goins led the Razorbacks last season with eight goals.

>> The Blue Devils tied it up after a shot outside the box by Duke forward Michelle Cooper 18 minutes later.

>> Duke took the lead following a go-ahead penalty kick taken by midfielder Tess Boadie at the 50-minute mark. The Blue Devils converted another penalty kick two minutes later, this time taken by forward Mackenzie Pluck, giving the Blue Devils a 3-1 lead.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“Credit to Duke. In the first we had a chance to go 2-0. We didn’t. The 2nd half was them. We put together a tough schedule to test ourselves and we will get better from this one.”

Next Time Out

The Razorbacks will visit No. 3 North Carolina on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.



For more information on Arkansas Soccer, follow @RazorbackSoccer on Twitter.