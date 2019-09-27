No. 13 Soccer Downs No. 15 Vanderbilt, 1-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The 13th-ranked Arkansas soccer team (8-1-1, 2-0 SEC) downed No. 15 Vanderbilt (8-2-0, 1-1 SEC) on Thursday night at Razorback field, 1-0. Junior Parker Goins scored the game-winner in the 70th-minute to notch her fifth goal of the season. The Hogs have now recorded three wins over ranked opponents this season.

It was head coach Colby Hale’s 90th win all-time, the most by any Arkansas head coach.

The Run of Play

The Hogs opened play with a chance in the 15th-minute. Goins served in a cross to the back post that found the head of Tori Cannata, but it went wide left. In the 19th-minute goalie Katie Lund came up with a huge save, pushing a shot by Haley Hopkins off the post.

Early in the second half Goins served up a ball that made its way through a congested box, but no Arkansas player was able to get on the end of it.

The Razorbacks got the game winner in the 70th-minute off the foot of Goins.

The Arkansas defense held out for the final 20 minutes to secure its eighth shutout in 10 matches this season. The Razorbacks haven’t allowed a goal in the last 667 minutes of play.

How It Happened

>> Goins made a run to the back post as she one-timed an Anna Podojil cross in the 70th-minute.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“Very good results against an excellent team. We will take a lot out of this. I thought the players showed a tremendous fight and mentality in the second half. We will enjoy this tonight and then get ready for another fantastic team on Sunday.”

Next Up

No. 13 Soccer will head to Columbia, S.C. for another top-15 matchup when it faces No. 8 South Carolina (7-1-0, 1-0 SEC). First kick is slated for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.