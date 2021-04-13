No. 1 Arkansas Set to Host Struggling UAPB For Pair of Midweek Games

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas is set to host UAPB for a pair of midweek games with the first tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas (26-5) is once again ranked the nation’s top team in all the major polls released Monday and Tuesday. On the other hand, UAPB (2-19) enters the series struggling to win games.

Dave Van Horn talked about the pitchers for this series.

“I think probably (Caleb) Bolden and (Kole) Ramage, probably in that order,” Van Horn said. “Those two guys will probably get the start and will see how it goes from there. I think Ramage threw yesterday and Bolden didn’t throw at all so I am thinking he will probably go game one on Tuesday.”

Bolden (1-0, 5.19 ERA) will definitely start tonight’s game, but Van Horn is holding off definitely naming Ramage for Wednesday in case he needs him tonight.

UAPB has already played a pair of games against an SEC opponent. Tennessee defeated them 21-1 and 14-6 earlier this season.

Schedule

Tuesday, April 13 – 6:30 p.m. – vs. UA Pine Bluff – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Wednesday, April 14– 4 p.m. – vs. UA Pine Bluff – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Matchups & History

Tuesday

UAPB TBA vs. Arkansas RHP Caleb Bolden (1-0, 5.19 ERA)

Wednesday

UAPB TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

Arkansas and UAPB, who is 2-19 overall on the year, will meet for the second and third time in history this week. The Razorbacks hosted the Golden Lions in the two programs’ first ever meeting during the 2019 campaign, picking up a convincing 16-4 win in seven innings at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tune In

Tuesday and Wednesday’s ballgames will stream live via SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund handling play-by-play and analyst duties, respectively. Catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Both games can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call.

