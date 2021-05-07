No. 1 Arkansas Returns to Baum-Walker Stadium, Set to Host Dangerous Georgia Squad

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas is back home and set to take on a dangerous Georgia team that has already caused one of the top teams in the SEC some issues.

Georgia (27-16, 10-11) took two of three games against Vanderbilt on April 8-10 in Nashville which isn’t easy to do. Vanderbilt, like Arkansas, has been ranked high all season and is probably the favorite in the SEC East. Dave Van Horn took notice of that series.

“The Vandy series is the one that really jumps out at you,” Van Horn said. “It’s hard to take a series from Vandy anywhere whether it’s neutral site, home or on the road. Georgia’s roster is loaded with talent. I was looking it over. I think they only have like three players from the whole roster that aren’t from Georgia. That’s how good that state is. There’s bunch of Division I schools there and they’re really competitive. You have Georgia Tech. A lot of schools go into Georgia and get their best players. They have a lot of talent and coaching staff is good.”

As has been the case the past few weekends rains could cause some issues this weekend. Van Horn is aware of the chances of rain each day.

“It’s always a possibility,” Van Horn said of another doubleheader. “You’ve got 40 to 50 percent, 30 percent on Sunday, that’s the last I saw. It’s just that time of year you’ve got a lot of rain floating around. I’m sure if we have to adjust a game, move something up or move something back we’ll do whatever we need to do.”

Regardless of the weather, Van Horn is pleased to be home after two road series in a row.

“It’s good to be back,” Van Horn said. “We weathered the storm at two tough places, went 4-2 on the road in back-to-back weekends. That’s always when you look at your schedule and you have to go on the road two weekends in a row in his league that’s tough. How we going to handle that? I think we did OK especially playing the teams we did and how good they usually are at home. But it will be good to be at home, lot of fans in the stands and hopefully they’re loud and hopefully we play well.”

(The rest of this report is from the University of Arkansas press release)

Schedule

Friday, May 7 – 6:30 p.m. – Georgia – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Saturday, May 8 – 6 p.m. – Georgia – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats

Sunday, May 9 – 2 p.m. – Georgia – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Matchups & History

Friday

Georgia LHP Liam Sullivan (1-0, 4.74 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Patrick Wicklander (3-1, 1.89 ERA)

Saturday

Georgia RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-2, 4.19 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (1-2, 4.02 ERA)

Sunday

Georgia LHP Ryan Webb (3-3, 3.04 ERA) vs. Arkansas TBA

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will clash for the 59th, 60th and 61st time in history this weekend. Arkansas leads the series with a 34-24 record, including a 20-7 mark in games played in Fayetteville.

Arkansas swept Georgia when the two teams last clashed at Baum-Walker Stadium during the 2017 campaign. The Hogs have not lost a series to the Bulldogs in Fayetteville since the 2008 season.

Tune In

Saturday’s contest between top-ranked Arkansas and Georgia will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network with Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (analyst) on the call. Friday and Sunday’ ballgames, meanwhile, will air on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (analyst) and Troy Eklund (play-by-play) on the call.

Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

All three games can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call all weekend long.

10 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1

And still the unanimous No. 1 team.

Arkansas kept its title as the undisputed top squad in college baseball for Week 12 of the season, leading all six major polls released Monday. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each put the Razorbacks atop their respective rankings for the fourth straight week.

It is the sixth time this season that Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team as well as the 10th consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the top spot in at least one of the six polls.