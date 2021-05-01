No. 1 Arkansas Defeats LSU 17-10 Assuring Itself of Winning Series With Nightcap to Follow

No. 1 Arkansas jumped on LSU early to defeat them 17-10 and assure themselves of winning the series in Baton Rouge with the nightcap coming up.

The Razorbacks went six innings without a hit on Friday night, but wasted no time jumping on LSU starter AJ Labas on Saturday. Arkansas scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Zach Gregory and Matt Goodheart both singled to start the game. With one out, Brady Slavens was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Christian Franklin then delivered a single to left center to plate both Gregory and Goodheart. Slavens went to third. Robert Moore then tripled to score both Slavens and Franklin for a 4-0 lead. With two outs, Cullen Smith doubled to right field to score Moore for a 5-0 lead.

LSU was able to get a run across the plate against Peyton Pallette in the bottom of the second on two singles and a wild pitch. That left the Razorbacks up 5-1. LSU repeated the formula in the bottom of the third. Two singles and a wild pitch allowed them to pull within 5-2.

Arkansas struck back for seven runs in the top of the fifth. Goodheart and Cayden Wallace singled to start the inning. Slavens then doubled to right field to get Goodheart across the plate and Wallace to third. Franklin then doubled to get both Slavens and Wallace in to score. Moore followed with a two-run home run over the fence in right field. Casey Opitz then walked, went to second on a balk and scored on a single by Smith. Gregory walked and then with two outs Wallace singled to right field to get Smith across the plate.

The Hogs pushed the lead to 16-2 in the top of the sixth with four more runs. Franklin walked, Moore singled and then Opitz singled to center field to plate Franklin. With one out, Jalen Battles singled to score Moore. Gregory doubled to score Opitz. Goodheart then grounded out to plate Battles.

LSU got a rally going in the bottom of the sixth by adding one run. They had runners on second and third with no outs but could only punch the one run across. In the bottom of the seventh, LSU hit two home runs and plated six runs to pull within 16-9.

In the top of the eighth, Arkansas got one run back when Battles doubled. Then two fly outs allowed him to score with the RBI going to Goodheart. LSU answered back with a run in the bottom of the eighth as well.

Pallette worked 4.0 innings. He allowed five hits, two runs (both earned), a pair of walks, one strikeout, faced 16 batters, threw 66 pitches and 40 were strikes. Ryan Costeiu replaced him and pitched 2.0 innings. He allowed two hits, one run (earned), a walk, three strikeouts, faced nine batters, threw 32 pitches and 22 were strikes. He was replaced by Connor Noland to start the bottom of the seventh. Noland worked 0.2 inning, allowed a half dozen hits, six runs (all earned), one strikeout, faced eight hitters, threw 23 pitches and 16 were strikes. Caleb Bolden came in to replace Noland. Bolden worked 2.1 innings, allowed one hit, a run (earned), walked two, fanned one, faced 10 hitters, threw 46 pitches with 24 for strikes.

Costeiu (6-1) gets the win while Labas (3-1) takes the loss. Arkansas (34-7, 15-5) and LSU (25-17, 6-14) will battle in the nightcap later at approximately 6:30 p.m.