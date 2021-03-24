No. 1 Arkansas Completes Sweep of Memphis With 9-4 Win

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas completed the midweek sweep of Memphis with an 9-4 win on Wednesday in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas started slowly but as able to get the win with some timely hitting and very good relief pitching by Caden Monke and Kole Ramage. Monke went 2.2 innings allowing one hit, striking out two and walked another batter. He picked up the win to push his record to 2-0. Ramage worked 3.0 innings, allowed two hits, one run (earned), didn’t walk any and struck out four to earn the save.

Arkansas’ starting pitcher Miller Pleimann experienced some control issues in his first action season. He went two innings, didn’t allow a hit, two runs (one earned), three walks, hit a batter, fanned three, threw a wild pitch, threw 51 pitches with 28 being strikes.

Memphis scored a run in the top of the first and another in third without a hit. That gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

The Razorbacks took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third. Braydon Webb led off the inning with a double to left field. After one out, Cayden Wallace walked as did Cullen Smith to load the bases with one out. Ethan Bates then hit a single to right field that scored Webb and Wallace with Smith going to third. Zach Gregory then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Smith.

After Memphis tied the game at 3 in the top of the third, the Hogs came back with a run in the fourth for a 4-3 lead. With two outs to start the inning, Webb walked. He reached third on a single by Matt Goodheart. Webb then scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the sixth, Webb walked. Goodheart followed with a blast over the fence in right field that landed somewhere in the construction for a 6-3 lead. With one out, Smith singled to right field. Bates followed with single to right. Smith then scored on a fielder’s choice and the Hogs took a 7-3 lead into the seventh inning.

In the top of the seventh, Memphis’ Ben Brooks took Kole Ramage’s first pitch over the fence in left field to get the Tigers within 7-4.

Arkansas’ Robert Moore hit a one-out double to right field in the bottom of the seventh. Webb walked. Goodheart singled to left field and a throwing error on Memphis’ left fielder allowed Moore to score for 8-4 lead with one out. Wallace walked to load the bases, but the Hogs couldn’t add to the lead.

Gregory started off the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot over the fence in right field for 9-4 lead.

Evan Gray and Blake Adams also pitched in relief for the Hogs.

Arkansas (16-3) will take on Mississippi State in a three-game series this weekend. Friday’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. while Saturday’s and Sunday’s game begin at 2 p.m. Sunday’s game will be on the SEC Network.