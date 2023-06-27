FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Eight former University of Arkansas student-athletes and a legendary coach have been selected as members of the 2023 class of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor. The nine-inductee class includes honorees from five different decades who competed and coached for the Razorbacks in eight different sports.

Marc Brumble (baseball), Taylor Ellis-Watson (women’s track and field), Lenzie Howell (men’s basketball), Kimberly Wilson Jenkins (women’s basketball), Oskar Johansson (men’s tennis), Felix Jones (football), Honey Marsh (soccer), Coach Houston Nutt (football) and David Swain (men’s track and field) will be formally inducted in a ceremony to be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The ceremony will be held the night prior to the Arkansas-Kent State football game, set for 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Inductees are elected to the UA Sports Hall of Honor based on a vote by former Razorback letter winners in conjunction with the A Club.

“The University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor embodies the rich and storied history of our program,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “This year’s talented class features outstanding Razorbacks from a cross section of our sport programs, including national champions, Olympians and trailblazing individuals who helped lay the foundation for our continued success. We look forward to celebrating these men and women and their many accomplishments during our Hall of Honor weekend.”

Additional information, including how to secure tickets for this free event, will be released in the coming weeks. Sponsorships for the banquet are available by contacting the Razorback Foundation at (479) 443-9000.

2023 UA Sports Hall of Honor Inductees

Marc Brumble, Baseball

An outfielder from 1976-79, Brumble was one of legendary Coach Norm DeBriyn’s early standouts on the diamond, helping lead the Razorbacks to their first College World Series appearance in 1979. He led the team in RBI in 1977 with 30 before leading the team in homers (6) and doubles (17) in 1979. Brumble earned All-Southwest Conference accolades as a sophomore as well as All-SWC Tournament honors in his senior season. After an outstanding CWS, Brumble was one of four Razorbacks named to the 1979 College World Series All-Tournament team. Brumble held the school record for hits (8) and RBI (9) in a CWS for 43 years. In 1979, the Razorbacks started out 3-0 in Omaha with victories over Pepperdine, Arizona and Texas to advance to the CWS final against Cal State Fullerton. The first appearance for Arkansas at the CWS netted a national runner-up finish, with the Hogs completing the historic season with a 49-15 record.

Taylor Ellis-Watson, Women’s Track and Field

A 10-time All-American and Olympic gold medalist, Ellis-Watson starred for the Razorback women’s track and field program from 2014-16. She was an integral part of Arkansas teams that earned five SEC championships, including the SEC Indoor title in 2015 and 2016 and the SEC Outdoor crown in three-straight seasons from 2014-16. Ellis-Watson capped her stellar collegiate career by capturing an Olympic gold medal in 4 x 400 relay during the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She competed in the prelims of the event for Team USA, supplying a 50.5 split on second leg. In 2014, Ellis-Watson earned a silver medal in the 400 and a gold medal in the 4×400 relay as part of Team USA’s U23 team. Ellis-Watson was a three-time NCAA silver medalist in the 400m and three-time NCAA silver medalist in 4 x 400 relay. She established a then school record of 50.25 placing fourth in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, with a time that remains second on UA all-time list. Her collegiate indoor best time of 51.51 ranks third on UA all-time list. During the 2016 season, Ellis-Watson swept the SEC 400m titles indoor (51.84) and outdoor (50.81). She also claimed the SEC Outdoor 400m title in 2015 (51.18) and was a member of the 2015 SEC Indoor winning 4 x 400 relay (3:30.79). Ellis-Watson was also a silver medalist in the SEC 200m and a bronze medalist in 400m and 4 x 100 relay. She was a member of the CoSIDA Academic All-America team (2015-16) and the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2016. Ellis-Watson won the prestigious NCAA Top 10 Award and was a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year.

Lenzie Howell, Men’s Basketball

The late Lenzie Howell played two seasons with the Razorback men’s basketball program (1988-89 and 1989-90) after two seasons at San Jacinto JC. He played a key role in Arkansas winning the SWC Conference regular-season and tournament champions both seasons. Howell was MVP of the 1990 NCAA Midwest Regional as the Razorbacks advance to the Final Four. In that 1990 Regional, he scored 23 points in a win over Dayton to propel the Hogs to the Sweet 16 and then scored 25 in a win over North Carolina and 21 in an Elite Eight win over Texas. Howell was named to the 1990 NABC All-District team. In his first season with the Razorbacks, he was named to the 1989 SWC All-Newcomer team and he was the 1989 SWC Tournament MVP. Howell led the team in scoring (14.6 ppg), rebounding (7.0 avg.) and free throw percentage (.761) in 1988-89. He scored 940 points in his two seasons, including a 32-point game versus Texas A&M in 1990 and a 31-point game versus the Aggies in 1989. Howell went on to play 12 seasons of professional basketball in Europe, earning the Dutch League Most Valuable Player award twice.

Kimberly Wilson Jenkins, Women’s Basketball

A bucket-getter while at Arkansas, as she was the leading scorer for three seasons for Gary Blair’s Hogs, averaging 14.4 points over her career. An Arkansas native, Wilson still ranks fifth on Arkansas’ all-time scoring list, as she poured in 1,733 points over her 120 games played in Fayetteville. For her efforts, Wilson was named an All-SEC performer in 1995, 1996 and 1997. Wilson also was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 1994. Wilson was one of the most well-rounded players in Arkansas Women’s Basketball history and is one of three players in the history of the program to score at least 1,000 points, dish at least 300 assists and collect 400 rebounds. Wilson was remarkably efficient over her four-year career, averaging over 13 points per game every season she played on the Hill. A member of the SEC Scholar-Athlete Honor roll in 1997, Wilson was invited to the inaugural WNBA pre-draft combine and was selected to compete on the Athletes in Action team in 1995. In 2007, she was honored as an SEC Great at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Oskar Johansson, Men’s Tennis

While in Fayetteville, Oskar Johansson made an impact on the tennis program earning a No. 1 spot in the 2001 NCAA/ITA National rankings. He was also the ITA National Clay Court Champion in 2000, a two-time All American in 2000 and 2001 and one of the most accomplished tennis players ever to play at Arkansas. In 2001, Johansson defeated three top-10 opponents, including the No. 1 ranked singles player in the nation, on his way to finishing as the national runner-up in the ITA National Intercollegiate Indoor Championships. Johansson made three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1999-2001, reaching the second round two times. Johansson finished the 2000 and ’01 seasons ranked in the top-20 of the ITA singles rankings and No. 21 with his doubles partner, Henrik Tofft, in 2001. In those same years he was named to the All-SEC First Team. In 2001, Johansson was named the Senior Player of the Year for Region VI and was a member of the 1999 All-SEC Second Team. His 101 career singles wins places him at the number four spot in Arkansas history. In the classroom, Johansson made the 1999 and 2002 SEC Honor Roll.

Felix Jones, Football

A two-time All American and three-time All-SEC performer, Felix Jones began his illustrious three-year career in 2005, teaming up with Darren McFadden to manufacture what would be one of the greatest rushing attacks in college football history. Both a running back and a kickoff returner, Jones made an immediate impact as a dual-threat playmaker, becoming the first true freshman in school history to earn first team All-America honors. He rushed for 626 yards and ranked second nationally with a 31.94 kick return average to earn All-SEC recognition. Jones was an All-SEC selection again as a sophomore in 2006, rushing for 1,168 yards to help the Razorbacks lead the conference in rushing (228.5 yards per game). At the time, Jones and McFadden became only the third duo in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. Capping his collegiate career in dominating fashion, Jones was a consensus All-American and first team All-SEC selection as a kickoff returner. He finished the 2007 season with 1,162 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging a nation-leading 9.1 yards per carry. The Razorbacks ranked fourth nationally in rushing offense (286.54 yards per game), and it was the second straight season that Jones and McFadden each broke the 1,000-yard rushing barrier. The Tulsa, Oklahoma product finished his Arkansas career with 5,099 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns, ranking third and seventh in program history, respectively. He inked his name throughout the Razorback record book- currently owning a top-10 spot for 22 individual school records while also leading the SEC in career yards per kickoff return (28.2). After his tenure on the Hill, Jones was selected with the 22nd pick in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent five seasons. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013.

Honey Marsh, Women’s Soccer

One of Arkansas’ first true standouts on the soccer field, Honey Marsh played for the Razorbacks from 1991-94. Marsh started 76 games as a Razorback, a mark that still ranks in the program’s top 10. She was the first SEC Player of the Year in the inaugural year of the award following the 1993 season. Marsh earned All-SEC honors in both 1993 and 1994 and became the inaugural SEC Tournament MVP following the 1993 season. She earned All-Central Region honors in 1994. Marsh was a two-time All-SEC Tournament selection (1993-94), leading Arkansas to one victory in each tournament (8-0 over Auburn, 1993 and 4-2 over Kentucky, 1994). She remains a mainstay in the Arkansas record books, including ranking third in career shots on goal (133), third in season shots on goal (64 in 1994) and seventh in season goals (13 in 1993).

Coach Houston Nutt, Football

Coach Nutt compiled a 75-48 record over his 10 seasons (1998-2007) as Arkansas head coach, becoming the third coach in program history to lead the Razorbacks to a bowl game in each of his first six seasons. Nutt led Arkansas to three SEC Western Division titles (1998, 2002, 2006), two SEC Football Championship Game appearances (2002, 2006), three final top 25 national rankings and four nine-win seasons. Nutt ranks second in school history with 75 coaching victories and eight bowl appearances, trailing only the legendary Frank Broyles (144 wins and 10 bowl appearances). He posted a career record of 10-2 in overtime games, including a 6-1 record at Arkansas. Nutt led the Razorbacks to wins in what then stood as the longest games in NCAA history going seven overtimes against Ole Miss (2001) and Kentucky (2003). Nutt’s 8-0 start in 1998 marked the best debut ever for a UA head coach and helped the Razorbacks reach their first New Year’s Day game since 1990. In his first season with the Hogs, he was named the Division I Coach of the Year by the Football News. In 2001 and 2006, Nutt was voted SEC Coach of the Year by the Associated Press and conference head coaches. He coached seven first-team All-Americans at Arkansas: Brandon Burlsworth, Jermaine Petty, Ken Hamlin, Shawn Andrews, Felix Jones, Darren McFadden and Jonathan Luigs. McFadden (Doak Walker Award (2x), Walter Camp Player of the Year) and Luigs (Rimington Trophy) also won major national awards while with the Hogs. During his tenure, Razorback players earned 47 first-team All-SEC and 45 second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and league coaches. Nutt, the last player signed to a scholarship by Frank Broyles, was a quarterback at Arkansas in 1976 and 1977 and was a member of the team that upset No. 2 Oklahoma in the 1978 Orange Bowl. He also played basketball for the Hogs under legendary Coach Eddie Sutton. Prior to serving as the Razorbacks’ head coach, Nutt served twice previously in Fayetteville, first as a graduate assistant coach under Coach Lou Holtz (1983) and then a wide receivers coach under Coach Jack Crowe (1990).

David Swain, Men’s Track and Field

One of the most versatile runners on Coach John McDonnell’s first NCAA Triple Crown team, Swain was a four-time first-team NCAA All-American for the Razorbacks. He was the 1984 Southwest Conference cross country individual gold medalist and the top finisher for Arkansas on 1984 NCAA cross country national championship team, placing 14th in the competition. He produced a third leg split of 3:41.6 as part of a collegiate record 4 x 1500 which claimed the 1985 Penn Relays title in 14:50.2, a time which remains the collegiate record to this day. He was a member of a bronze medal distance medley relay at 1984 NCAA Indoor, running the first leg. Swain finished fourth in 3,000m at the 1983 NCAA Indoor and ran the first leg of fourth place 4 x 800m relay. He was part of then collegiate indoor records in 4 x 800 (7:19.92) in 1983 and in the distance medley relay (9:35.29) in 1984. Swain was a member of indoor school records in 1983 for the two-mile relay and the 3,200-meter relay. Swain established school record indoors over 3,000m with a 7:54.68 in 1985. He also earned the third best indoor 1,500m in school history at the time producing a 3:44.03 in 1984. He remained third with an improvement to 3:42.58 in 1985. Swain was a bronze medalist at the 1987 World University Games in the 5,000m.