Nine Razorbacks Headed For SWC Hall Of Fame

Waco – – The Texas Sports Hall of Fame (TSHOF), in conjunction with the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Little Rock Touchdown Club, is proud to announce nine new members from the University of Arkansas into its 2019 class of inductees for the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame:

John Barnhill (football/administration, deceased)

Delmonica Dehorney-Hawkins (basketball)

Paul Donovan (track & field)

Bruce James (football)

Scott Hastings (men’s basketball)

Johnny Ray (baseball)

Jon Richardson (football, deceased)

Glen Rose (basketball / football / coach, deceased)

Lisa Sparks-Walker (track & field)

Sponsored by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the Southwest Conference (SWC) Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon will be held at the Double Tree Hotel, 424 W. Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 72201 on Monday, November 11th from 1 am-1pm. Visit https://lrtouchdown.com/reservations or call Debbie Wyman with the Little Rock Touchdown Club at 501-690-3944 to reserve event tickets and to access sponsorship information. Tickets are $25 each.

“We are once again delighted to work with the University of Arkansas in honoring another amazing class of inductees into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame,” said Cooper Jones, the President/CEO of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. “Their accomplishments and dedication to their families and their schools set a high standard of excellence that exemplifies the very best of the Southwest Conference era, and has left a great legacy for all Razorbacks to be very proud of.”

The Southwest Conference Hall of Fame is one of four separate halls of fame housed within the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s physical structure. They include the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and now, the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

“For more than seven decades, as part of the storied tradition of Razorback Athletics, the University of Arkansas competed and succeeded as a member of the Southwest Conference,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “During that tenure, Razorback student-athletes and coaches helped not only helped write Razorback history, but helped define the legacy of this historic conference. We look forward to welcoming these nine deserving individuals into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame this November.”