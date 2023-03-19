FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has completed five of the 15 practices allowed and now are taking off a week for spring break.

One practice was completely closed and other four various amounts of time were opened to the media. No interviews were held after two of the five so info has been slow coming out regarding football, but in the time allowed to watch some obvious positives have been seen. One has been the emergence of Nico Davillier.

The Hogs are thin on the interior defensive line and still looking to the portal for help in that regard. However at the end spots they seem to be in really good shape. They added transfers Trajan Jeffcoat (Missouri) and John Morgan III (Pitt). Returning players such as Davillier, Zach Williams, Jashaud Stewart and Landon Jackson are among the players Sam Pittman has mentioned as possibilities to help there. Davillier is listed as a sophomore from Maumelle.

“Man, I really like him,” Pittman said. “I really have in the offseason. I think his mind is, ‘I didn’t get to play much last year and I’m sure going to this year.’ He’s chasing the ball as well as anybody that we have.”

Davillier, 6-4, 273, is capable of playing on the edge which he has been or inside. Pittman was asked if he expects him to stay on the edge?

“I do,” Pittman said. “I do right now. I think we’re trying to get him ready, to be honest with you, to play that down guy and play that Jack position, that Buck position. Because he can run so well. Good pass rusher, as well.

“So right now he’s about as big as we probably want him to get. If it ever came to a point where we thought he could get on the field more by moving him inside, we would certainly talk to him about that. But right now he runs well enough, he can stand up and rush from a stand-up or he can drop. I think we got him right where we want him at this point.”

In addition to playing some wildcat quarterback for Maumelle as a senior, Davillier also was a standout on the defensive line. He posted 74 tackles with 26.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one pass broken up in his senior season.

He also played basketball at Maumelle, averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for a team that reached the state title game. He chose the Razorbacks over Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn and others.