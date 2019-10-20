Nick Turner Pleased With Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin defensive back Nick Turner was among the six official visitors at Arkansas.

Turner, 5-11, 178, committed to Georgia Tech on June 13. He opted to take this visit to Arkansas and reflected back on the trip when it was concluded.

“It was fun, glad I got to get up here, meet the coaches, meet some of the players and talk about what’s going on and how they’re rebuilding up here,” Turner said. “Everything was sounding good in the locker room, the players, coaches and all of that was good.”

Turner was impressed with Chad Morris and talked about the highlight of the visit.

“I think the coaches dinner at Coach Morris’ house was the funnest part,” Turner said. “They had real good food in there. I got to talk to most of the coaching staff, a lot of the players came in and I talked to them. I had some fun at the pool house with Coach Morris and his family. It was pretty fun, altogether.”

This was your first visit ever to Fayetteville. What were your impressions?

“It’s a small college town, so everybody knows everybody when you come to Arkansas,” Turner said. “I could see myself coming here because it’s a small town.”

You are committed to Georgia Tech, but what did this visit do for the Hogs?

“It puts them right behind, a close second,” Turner said. “So, I’ll just keep in touch with all the coaches, keep an open mind and see what happens from there.”

Do you plan on signing early or enrolling early at the school you choose?

“I’m going to sign in December, so we’ll what happens before then,” Turner said. “My school doesn’t allow early enrollees, so I would be up here with all the other guys.”

At Arkansas, you would play for Ron Cooper. What are your thoughts about him?

“I like Coach Coop, he’s my guy,” Turner said. “I learned about him when he was at LSU coaching Tyrann Mathieu and those guys. I know if I get here, he’s going to coach me up real good.”

What did the coaches say about your talent?

“They like my speed,” Turner said. “I can run. In the SEC you need corners and safeties that can run. They like that they can put me at any position — corner, safety, bring me down to the slot and cover those guys. So they like how I’m very versatile.”

Turner said that Greg Brooks was his player host this weekend.

“We just chilled at his house, playing the game and talking,” Turner said. “That’s about it.”



