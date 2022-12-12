FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today.

Smith shared the honor with Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the wins while Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds in a win over #1 Houston.

Versus UNC Greensboro, Smith scored 22 of the team’s 65 points. After being down five at the break, Smith scored eight of the Hogs’ first 10 points in the second half. Later, with clinging to a four-point lead with a minute and a half left, Smith had a steal, went coast-to-coast and converted an old-fashion 3-point play to help secure the win. He played all 20 minutes of the second half and scored 16 of his 22 points in the period.

Versus Oklahoma, Smith scored 21 points, including 11 in the second half as Arkansas outscored the Sooners 45-38. All 11 of his second-half points came in a 26-15 run as the Hogs went from up five to up 14.

This is the third straight week a Razorback has been honored by the SEC. Anthony Black was tabbed SEC co-Freshman of the Week (Nov. 289) and Ricky Council IV was named SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 5).

The Razorbacks return to action Saturday (Dec. 17) for its annual trip to North Little Rock. Arkansas will host Bradley at 3 pm at Simmons Bank Arena.