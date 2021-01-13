New Coach With Wide Receivers, But Many Familiar Faces Return to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Gone is Justin Stepp after three years coaching the wide receivers, but several famliar faces are back at that position.

Stepp got a chance to go home and coach wide receivers at South Carolina. Sam Pittman moved quickly to hire Kenny Guiton from Colorado State. Guiton worked with Kendal Briles at Houston in 2018 is touted as a good recruiter and coach.

While the coach is new he will inherit some talented wide receivers. The six leaders in receptions all return to Arkansas though just three of them are wide receivers. Treylon Burks caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games. Mike Woods followed with 32 receptions for 619 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. De’Vion Warren played in seven games catching 15 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. All three return this season.

In 10 games, Trey Knox caught seven passes for 70 yards. Knox and Burks are juniors this fall. Warren is a senior who returns for the extra season granted by the NCAA due to COVID. Woods will be a senior this fall.

Arkansas signed four wide receivers in December during the early signing. Three of the four are now on campus. Jaedon Wilson, Ketron Jackson and Raheim Sanders enrolled at midterm and Bryce Stephens will be at Arkansas in late May or early June.

Among the other returning scholarship wide receivers are redshirt junior Kendall Catalon, junior Jaquayln Crawford, redshirt senior Koilan Jackson and redshirt freshman Darin Turner. Redshirt sophomore John David White is a walk-on receiver who also saw some action this season.

Crawford is a transfer from Oklahoma who was highly recruited by Stepp out of high school. Catalon is the older brother of safety Jalen Catalon. Turner is a big target at wide receiver. Jackson missed the 2020 season with an injury. He has played in 14 games at Arkansas with one start (Texas A&M in 2019). He has caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown at Ole Miss in 2019.

Other walk-on wide receivers in 2020 in addition to White and eligible to return are redshirt freshman Harper Cole and redshirt sophomore Karch Gardiner.

The lone receiver apparently not returning is senior Tyson Morris who played in 10 games in 2020. He had seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Morris came to Arkansas as a walk on, but earned a scholarship and had a very productive career.

Arkansas’ Wide Receivers

Treylon Burks, 6-3, 232, Junior, Warren

Mike Woods, 6-1, 196, Senior, Magnolia (Texas)

Kendall Catlon, 5-9, 182, Redshirt Junior, Texas Southern Transfer (Mansfield Legacy, Texas)

Harper Cole, 5-9, 179, Redshirt Freshman, Aurora (Ill.) Waubonsie Valley

Jaquayln Crawford, 5-10, 172, Redshirt Junior, Oklahoma Transfer, (Rockdale, Texas)

Karch Gardiner, 5-9, 176, Redshirt Sophomore, El Paso (Texas) Del Valle

Koilan Jackson, 6-2, 228, Redshirt Senior, Joe T. Robinson

Trey Knox, 6-5, 207, Junior, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman

Darin Turner, 6-3, 208, Redshirt Freshman, Memphis (Tenn.) Central

De’Vion Warren, 5-10, 186, Redshirt Senior, Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish

John David White, 5-11, 171, Redshirt sophomore, Pulaski Academy

Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 190, Freshman, Royse City (Texas)

Raheim Sanders, 6-2, 210, Freshman, Rockledge (Fla.)

Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 170, Freshman, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172, Freshman, DeSoto (Texas)