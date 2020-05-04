New Arkansas Commitment Recruiting Trio to Join Him With Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep’s Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan committed to Arkansas on Sunday and now he’s trying to get some help for the class.

Actually Hamilton-Jordan made the decision sometime ago to become a Razorback, but didn’t go public with it until Sunday. He is the fifth commitment in the class. He plays linebacker at his high school, but will be a safety at Arkansas.

He also is recruiting a trio of standouts to join him at Arkansas. He is hoping the Hogs can add San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2, 197, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Markevious Brown, 6-0, 170, and Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities defensive tackle Cameron Ball, 6-5, 282.

Coley was set to announce his college decision on Tuesday, but opted later on Sunday to wait to make that announcement.

I will be pushing back my commitment date to ensure I weigh my options and make the best decision for myself, as well as my family. #LC7 ✌🏽 https://t.co/HV7FKNjDnP — 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙖𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙮 🎲 (@LucasColeyQB) May 3, 2020

Coley was offered by Arkansas on April 15. He is a dual-threat quarterback who fits what Arkansas is wanting to do with its signal caller. Coley has approximately 30 offers at this time. Houston appears to be the team offering the most competition for his signature. Other schools could jump into the mix as well.

Ball is a two-way lineman for Tri-Cities. He is being sought by Jimmy Smith and Derrick LeBlanc. As a junior, he finished with 57 tackles, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and recovered one. He can play on either side of the ball in college.

On April 24, Ball announced his Top 10 schools. The list included Arkansas, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Florida State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Boston College. He has approximately 30 offers.

Brown is a talented cornerback who had nine tackles in 2019 despite teams going away from him. He is a four-star recruit who has some impressive offers. Brown is planning to take some time before making a commitment.

I’m not rushing my commitment . Going where I’m needed & wanted . — Markevious Brown🙇🏽‍♂️²¹ (@Brown27Mark) April 14, 2020

He was offered by Arkansas’ Sam Carter on April 30.

After a great talk with @CoachCarterArk I’m greatful to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 #Wps pic.twitter.com/TEAZgcHA9z — Markevious Brown🙇🏽‍♂️²¹ (@Brown27Mark) April 30, 2020

The SEC schools that have offered Brown in addition to Arkansas are Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Auburn. Many powers outside the SEC have also offered him.

Click here for Brown’s highlights.

Click here for Cameron Ball’s highlights.