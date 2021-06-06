Nebraska Tops #1 Arkansas 5-3 to Force Another Game on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas fell to Nebraska 5-3 on Sunday night in the Fayetteville Regional to force another game on Monday.

Nebraska got off to a 1-0 lead as center fielder Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run in the top of the first off Lael Lockhart.

The Hogs got the bats going in the top of the third. Jalen Battles walked with one out. Matt Goodheart then singled moving Battles to second. Cayden Wallace then singled to plate Battles and then Wallace goes to second on throwing error. With two outs and Brady Slavens up Nebraska pitcher Kyle Perry threw a wild pitch and it took an odd bounce allowing both Wallace and Goodheart to score for a 3-1 lead.

Nebraska was able to get one of the runs back in the bottom of the third. They might have gotten more, but got two runners thrown out. An error and then a double set Nebraska up with runners at second and third with no outs. Hallmark hit a sacrifice fly to get one run in, but that was all they could manage to pull within 3-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Nebraska chased Lockhart. They plated three runs to take a 5-3 lead over the Hogs. Ryan Costeiu came on to pitch or the Hogs. Lockhart worked 4.1 innings, allowing eight hits, five runs (four earned) and struck out 5.

Costeiu worked 1.2 innings for the Hogs. He allowed one hit, walked a runner and struck out three. Noland worked two innings and only allowed one hit.

Lockhart took the loss and Scott Schwellenbach got the win.

The winner of Monday’s game will face North Carolina State in the Super Regional.