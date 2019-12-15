Myles Slusher Has Decision Looming This Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star defensive back Myles Slusher has a difficult decision ahead of him.

He’s been committed to Oregon since April 29, but Arkansas, UCLA and Nebraska are still trying to flip him. He was at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend.

“I enjoyed the visit,” Slusher said. “It was thrown in at the last minute because Coach (Sam) Pittman helped me get offered at Georgia.”

Slusher, 6-0, 181, then explained how the Georgia offer came about because of Pittman.

“He came down to the high school, he was recruiting Andrew (Raym), and he saw me at practice,” Slusher said. “That was during spring ball. I think he’s a stand-up person. He’s genuine, he thinks about the players a lot. I think he’s going to be a great coach here at Arkansas.”

Slusher and Raym will sign with a school on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in a ceremony at the school. Raym is headed to Oklahoma. Slusher was asked if he’s doing the caps?

“I don’t know about hats,” Slusher said.

I will be signing next Wednesday December 18th @2pm in the BA indoor facility. See you there 👍 @andrew_raymBAHS — Myles Slusher (@mylesslusher) December 13, 2019

Arkansas is closer to Broken Arrow than Nebraska, UCLA and Oregon. Is distance to home a factor?

“It’s a factor, but I’m not going to say it’s the biggest factor,” Slusher said.

If you chose Arkansas why would you pick them?

“Just how I’m feeling, I already got my top schools, process of elimination,” Slusher said. “How I’m feeling at the end of the day, where I feel most comfortable. I feel comfortable here but I also feel comfortable other places so I’m just going to have to do my pros and cons when I get home.”

Slusher is very dedicated to academics and that’s another plus for Arkansas.

“They have a good business school and that’s what I want to major in so that’s a big factor,” Slusher said. “(The business connections) help but some of the other schools I’m looking at have great business schools too, so I’ll talk to my parents and do pros and cons.”

On Friday, Pittman hired Barry Odom to be the defensive coordinator. Odom, like Pittman, impressed Slusher.

“I think he’s a stand-up person, too,” Slusher said. “I think he definitely cares about the players and I think he has the right mentality coming in here.”

Slusher was hosted by Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon. Slusher currently has a broken hand.

“It’ll be healed in five weeks,” Slusher said. “I hurt it in the last playoff game, so the finals against Owasso. Some games I only played like one quarter. I got a high-ankle sprain the first game so I played with it but it’d get swelled up.”

Despite battling the injuries as a senior, he still managed 26 tackles, two for loss, a sack, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

His parents were also pleased with the visit according to Slusher.

“Both of my parents like it down here,” Slusher said.

Slusher’s other official visits were to Nebraska Sept. 14, Oregon Oct 11 and UCLA Dec. 7.

Slusher is a midterm enrollee and will play in the All-American Bowl in January in San Antonio.