Myles Rowser, Four-Star Safety, Commits to Arkansas, Talks Reason for Decision

FAYETTEVILLE — Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser has committed to Arkansas.

Rowser, 6-1, 185, announced his decision on Sunday morning and becomes the eighth pledge for the Hogs in the Class of 2022. He talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation about why he chose the Hogs.

“Arkansas’ coaches recruited me as a person not just a player,” Rowser said. “They didn’t just speak on what I’m great at but what I need to be better. My best fit is the SEC and once I narrowed it down I knew the school where I needed to be.”

On March 8, Rowser narrowed his decision down to Arkansas, Michigan State, Alabama and Kentucky. He has set an official visit to Arkansas for June 4-6. He did a virtual visit with Arkansas on Feb. 8 and is being recruited by Sam Carter. The Hogs offered Rowser on Feb. 2.

Rowser held offers from schools around the nation. In addition to his last four, he also held offers from Virginia, Michigan, Florida State, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Maryland, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State and Central Michigan.

In 2020, Rowser had 50 tackles, including a trio of tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and one sack.

Rowser has a grade of 82 with ESPN. He is No. 181 recruit in the Top 300, No. 12 safety in nation, No. 17 regional recruit and No. 3 prospect in Michigan in 2022. With Rivals, Rowser is a 5.9 rating, No. 86 in the nation, No. 9 safety and No. 2 prospect in Michigan. With the 247Composite, Rowser has a grade of 94, No. 131 in Top 247, No. 9 safety and No. 3 recruit in Michigan. With 247Sports, he has a grade of 91, No. 173 in the Top 247, No. 13 safety and No. 3 recruit in Michigan. All of the services have him a four-star recruit.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Belleville (Mich.)

