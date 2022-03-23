The Arkansas Razorbacks square off against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen on Thursday in San Francisco, California. And although it’s a special moment from the program to reach it’s second consecutive Sweet Sixteen, the experience is much more personal for Eric Musselman.

In his Wednesday press conferences, Musselman, who is a former head coach of the Golden State Warriors, shares memories coaching and living in the Bay Area.

From his time with the Warriors, to his son’s state championship and his mother being able to watch him coach for the first time in years, Musselman shares what it means to be back home for the NCAA Tournament.