Musselman, Hoop Hogs may very well be closing in on Arkansas Fab Five

LITTLE ROCK — It’s looking more and more like Eric Musselman has a legitimate shot to turn what was an uphill recruiting climb into an energetic, strategic, and celebratory roll in Hog slop as he closes in on possibly locking down an unprecedented in-state class for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

With the week-long NCAA early signing period set to begin in less than 48 hours — it runs Nov. 13-20 — Musselman scored 2020 ESPN national No. 29 prospect and Little Rock native [b]Moses Moody[/b]’s commitment on Saturday, giving him and the Hoop Hogs pledges from two of the five in-state players that are ranked in the national Top 100 from the 2020 class.

Moody (6-6 wing, Montverde Academy in Florida) joins 2020 [b]Davonte Davis[/b] (6-4 point guard, Jacksonville, ESPN national No. 79 / 4-star prospect) — he committed to Arkansas in October and will sign his letter of intent on Tuesday, Nov. 19 — as the first two dominos to fall for the Razorbacks. Musselman continues to work on winning the commitments of 2020 [b]Chris Moore[/b] (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national No. 95 / 4-star prospect), 2020 [b]Jaylin Williams[/b] (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composit national No. 69 / 4-star prospect), and 2020 [b]Khalen “KK” Robinson[/b] (6-1 point guard, Bryant, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, composite national No. 72 / 4-star prospect).

If Musselman pulls off a clean sweep of these in-state players, it would be Arkansas’s version of the Fab Five — a group that could propel the Razorbacks into the national Top 5 team recruiting rankings for the class of 2020.

A four-day NCAA recruiting “dead period” began on Monday — meaning no on- or off-campus visits for players and coaches — but Musselman and his coaching staff have already done most of the heavy recruiting lifting over the past seven months bringing players on campus for visits while criss-crossing the country to visit the same players at their various schools and homes.

Williams was the most-recent of the in-state targets to visit as he was on campus in Fayetteville on Saturday. He emerged from that Fayetteville trip and quickly announced on Sunday that he had cancelled an upcoming official visit to Texas A&M, and Williams went on to confirm his two finalists are Arkansas and Auburn with a decision likely to come “within the next couple of weeks.” He also expressed an inclination to sign his letter fo intent during the spring period that begins in mid-April, but left the door cracked for an early-period signing.

Moore is down to Arkansas, Auburn, and Memphis with his commitment and letter-of-intent signing set for Friday, Nov. 15, at West Memphis High School, although a source indicated on Monday that those plans could be pushed back a day to Saturday, Nov. 16. Moore took official visits to all three schools — Arkansas in September, Memphis in October, and Auburn in November.

Robinson is down to Arkansas and Kansas as frontrunners — with TCU possibly still in the picture according to sources — and he recently said he’ll make his college commitment during his Thanksgiving Break at Oak Hill, which runs Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, and that he’s likely to sign during the spring period as well.

Just doing the quick math based on where things stand today, all five prospects have said they’ll commit early with two signing early (Davis and Moore) with three waiting to sign till the spring (Moody, Williams, and Robinson).

Moody talked about joining Musselman’s program and turning his sights to recruiter.

“It was definitely a big decision,” Moody said. “I put in a lot of work to get here, and I just feel like giving back to the community that raised me. So I’m here, just here to turn the city around. I’m trying to get ’em all in (as a recruiter trying to convince other in-state recruits to commit to Arkansas). I’ve got a group chat going, trying to get it set.

“I just love (Musselman’s) aggressive mentality, the way he approaches the game, you see how energetic he is. How he’s really modern. He’s really trying to turn the program around and take it in a positive direction.”

Williams said his Saturday visit to Arkansas offered several positives.

“Really, this visit was more about the basketball vision,” Williams said on Sunday. “Them showing me stats, and how my stats from my (Nike) EYBL sessions can help them out and how they can help me out in some of my places I struggled with. Coach Musselman was saying how we can make a perfect marriage on the court, bond and work together.

“They envision me as a huge mismatch problem out on the court and playing me at that 4 spot. Saying that I can grab the ball off the rebound and take it up the court and getting into the sets, or I can be the trailer on the play and they can kick it back to me for the shot, or maybe even playing a little bit of the 3 because I’d have a smaller guy on me and can take them down and post them up. They see me as a mismatch player.”

Williams was at Arkansas’s season-opener on Tuesday againt Rice, which turned out to be a 48-point dismantling of the Owls, 91-43, in Musselman’s debut as Head Hog. It was not lost on Williams that the Razorback’s offense generated 254 passes (the goal is always 200) and 19 assists.

“I like a team that’s more about passing the ball around and making sure they’re not getting a good shot, but getting a great shot,” said Williams, who has great hands and is a passing weapon both facing the basket and in the low block. “I think that’s a very important asset. And one of the best parts of my game, or what everybody tells me and what I believe is the best part, is my IQ for a big man. So, I just think passing the ball around like that would be the right fit for my game.”

Linked below is my Pig Trail Nation interview with Moses Moody that we held shortly after he committed to Arkansas …