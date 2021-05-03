Musselman hires familiar face in Cal State Fullerton associate Head Coach Gus Argenal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 29: Head coach Eric Musselman (L) and assistant coach Gus Argenal of the Nevada Wolf Pack gesture to their players during their game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wolf Pack defeated the Rebels 87-70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — Less than three weeks after the departure of the first assistant coach he hired at Arkansas, Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman has filled the vacancy with a familiar face in Cal State Fullerton associate head coach Gus Argenal, according to sources. Argenal was on Musselman’s staff for his last two seasons at Nevada before Musselman took the job at Arkansas in early April 2019.

Argenal served as an assistant coach (2017-18) then associate head coach (’18-19) under Musselman in Reno, Nev., before Musselman moved on to Fayetteville and Argenal moved on to Fullerton for the ’19-20 season.

Argenal becomes the fifth assistant bench coach that Musselman has hired since taking over at Arkansas just more than two years ago (April 7, 2019) as only Clay Moser remains from his original staff. Argenal fills the staff opening created when Corey Williams left the Razorbacks on April 14 to accept a similar assistant coaching position at Texas Tech.

Williams was the second coach to leave Arkansas in the last year as former associate head coach Chris Crutchfield left the program after only one season (’19-20) to take the head coaching job at Division II East Central University (Okla.) for the ’20-21 season. Crutchfield on April 12 joined the Oregon Ducks coaching staff as an assistant coach.

The University of Arkansas men’s basketball program had not formally announced the hiring of Argenal as of Sunday, but that announcement is expected to happen soon.

Argenal was among a quartet of Hog staffers — joining Musselman, Moser, and director of student-athlete development Earl Boykins — to reach out on behalf of Arkansas to 2022 Hog offer and national top 50 prospect Derrian Ford (6-4 CG, Magnolia) on Sunday, according to a source.

Here’s more on Argenal from his Cal State Fullerton media guide bio …

Argenal spent four seasons as the head coach of the Cal State East Bay Pioneers, an NCAA division II school located in Hayward, Calif.

Prior to being named the head coach at Cal State East Bay he was an assistant coach during the 2012-13 season at Rice. He spent the 2011-12 year at UC Davis as an assistant coach after a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Chico State (2008-11). From 2006-08 he was the director of operations at UT San Antonio. His first stint as an assistant coach at UCD came in 2005-06 after working as a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2004-05.

Argenal, a college point guard played at UC Davis and still holds the Aggies single game record with 13 assists. His senior season he topped the Aggies in assists and steals and helped the 2003-04 team post and 18-9 record. He received his undergraduate degree in history from UCD in 2004 and earned a master’s degree in education from Arizona State in 2005.

As prep athlete Argenal played at De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., where he was a three-year starter. As a senior and team captain in 1999, he led the Spartans to the Northern California regional finals and was named BVAL Most Valuable Player.

He is married to former UC Davis women’s basketball standout Hannah Turner. The couple has two boys, Bo and Ace.