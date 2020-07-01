Muss prioritizing another fast-rising star at Dallas St. Marks: ’22 Colin Smith

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman apparently likes what he sees on the Dallas St. Mark’s high school basketball roster as he has extended a scholarship offer to another versatile Lions forward.

2022 Colin Smith (6-7 combo forward, national No. 58 / 4-star prospect accoring to Rivals.com) told Hogville.net that he was offered by Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman during his first Zoom call with Arkansas’ coaching staff on Wednesday.

“Thought it was a great first zoom call and scheduled during my available time and coordinated with my parents,” Smith said. “Coach Musselman’s and his staffs deep background and knowledge makes for a really intriguing level of interest. I’m really looking forward to building a deep relationship with them. We will have a call next week sometime.”

And how did Smith feel when he got his Arkansas offer from the Head Hog?

“Excited,” Smith said. “Entire staff was on the call.”

Smith’s teammate at St. Mark’s — 2021 national Top 15 / 5-star prospect Harrison Ingram (6-7 point-forward) — has Arkansas among his Top 10 schools and has been a long-time recruiting target of Musselman and the Hogs.

“We really haven’t discussed that (playing together in college),” Smith said of the duo potentially teaming up at the next level.

Smith has an impressive offer list: Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, UCLA, Stanford, Minnesota, Georgetown, and SMU among others.

Smith said Arkansas coaches have been clear about why they see him as a fit in Fayetteville.

“They really like my versatility and that I also defend at a high level,” Smith said. “With all the things I do well it increases my chances to be on the floor and to keep working on my game.”

Smith said he averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks as a sophomore at St. Mark’s in 2019-20.