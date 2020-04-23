Muss & Moser give virtual presentations to trio of 2021 Nat’l Top 25 players

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Clay Moser have been hosting numerous virtual events this week with at least three prospects ranked in the national Top 25.

One of those — 2021 Hog offer Langston Love — had a virtual presentation with Musselman and Moser on Thursday afternoon, and he came away impressed.

“It went well, I always enjoy talking to Coach Musselman,” Love said. “Love the staff, they give good vibes and great energy, the facilities are top of the line, they have everything and more for me to be successful, from their basketball connections to the education system.”

Love (6-4 shooting guard, native of Houston, Montverde Academy in Florida, composite national No. 25 / 4-star prospect) said Arkansas is among the schools recruiting him the hardest.

“Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor, those are a few of the schools that talk to me consistently,” Love said.

He’s not made a decision regarding whether or not he’ll sign during the early period that annually runs for a week in mid-November.

“No decision has been made on that yet,” Love said.

Love was teammates at Montverde during the 2019-20 season with recent Arkansas Razorbacks signee Moses Moody, a campaign that ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic as the Eagles finished the regular season 25-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Love said he has stayed in touch with Moody about Arkansas.

“We’ve had good conversations about the school,” Love said.

Arkansas coaches have seen Love play on a number of occasions spanning the past year.

Musselman and Moser are also set to give a virtual presentation on Thursday to 2021 five-star guard Hunter Sallis, who said on Wednesday that he’s high on the Hogs.

“It’s really high,” Sallis said of his interest in the Hogs. “I like what they’re doing with the program.”

Sallis (6-4, 165, combo guard, Millard North in Omaha, Neb., national No. 20 / 5-star prospect according to Rivals.com) picked up his Arkansas offer in mid-September.

Additionally, Musselman and Moser had a virtual presentation on Wednesday with 2021 versatile 5-star Peyton Watson (6-7 wing / small forward, Long Beach Poly in California, composite national No. 22 / 5-star prospect), who picked up his Hog offer on April 17.