Muss, Hogs offer two more 2022 prospects on Tuesday, 5-Star forward Brandon Miller & point guard Jayden Epps

LITTLE ROCK — A source confirmed Tuesday that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has extended two scholarship offers to class of 2022 prospects in 5-star Brandon Miller and point guard Jayden Epps.

Miller (6-6 small forward, Cane Ridge in Tennessee, composite national No. 11 / a 4-star prospect) plays with Brad Beal Elite on the Nike E16 circuit, the same program on which 2022 Arkansas offer Nick Smith, Jr. (6-3 combo guard, Sylvan Hills, composite national No. 45 / 4-star prospect) plays.

“Brandon is a good person to be around, comes from a good family,” Smith said. “A lot of people love his game and I can’t wait to compete with him in practice! He can shoot the mid-range very well and he’s very athletic.”

Epps (6-1 point guard, King’s Fork, Suffolk, Virginia) is a member of Team Loaded Virginia on the Adidas circuit, a program that former Arkanasas Razorback guard Stef Welsh is heavily involved with.

“I’ve been close to him and his family since he was in elementary school,” Welsh said.

Arkansas has offered at least 11 prospects in the 2022 class: Miller, Epps, Smith, Ramel Lloyd, Chance Westry, Prince Aligbe, Kyran Ratliff, Joseph Pinion, Kel’el Ware, Derrian Ford, and Javion Guy-King.

