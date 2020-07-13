Muss, Hogs offer 2022 Nat’l Top 100 Noah Shelby (6-3 CG) of Texas

LITTLE ROCK — Highly regarded 2022 Noah Shelby reported an Arkansas offer Monday afternoon.

“Coach (Eric) Musselman called me about 10 minutes ago and extended the offer,” Shelby said. “I have great interest in Arkansas.

Shelby (6-3 combo guard, Greenville School, Addison, Texas, composite national No. 100 prospect) said Musselman was complimentary of his shooting ability and potential future aas a Hoop Hog.

“He said that he and the rest of the coaching staff love my shooting ability and how I can create my own shot,” Shelby said. “He believes that I can flourish at Arkansas.”

Shelby said he has not had a virtual tour or Zoom meeting with Arkansas coaches yet, but looks forward to doing so soon.

“Not yet, but we will set it up in the near future,” he said.

Shelby confirmed that he also holds offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, TCU, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Auburn, Minnesota, Mississippi State, SMU, and Georgetown.

“I’m a fast paced combo guard that excels at shooting the ball,” Shelby said of his game. “My range extends beyond NBA range which is why coaches are intrigued. I also like to get my teammates involved.”