Muss has facetime meeting with 2022 LRCA F Creed Williamson, son of Big Nasty

LITTLE ROCK — As 2022 Creed Williamson‘s recruiting continues to surge, his growth as a player and his strong Arkansas Razorbacks lineage is not lost on head coach Eric Musselman and his staff.

The Hogs stepped up recruiting efforts making first contact with Williamson (6-8 forward, Little Rock Christian Academy) on July 8, and on Thursday and Friday of this week Arkansas coaches reached out to him twice more.

On Thursday night it was assistant coach Corey Williams who called Williamson, then on Friday he had a facetime meeting with Musselman and Williams.

“It was very exciting to meet Coach Muss and see both of them face to face and I’m looking forward to building a relationship with them!” Williamson said. “They said that they’ve been keeping up with me and that they’ll be recruiting me.”

Williamson is the son of Hog legend Corliss Williamson — fittingly known as “Big Nasty” — who played at Arkansas from 1992-1995 and was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time consensus All American who led the Razorbacks to the school’s only national championship in basketball (’93-94) while also guiding the program to a national runner-up finish (’94-95) and a Sweet 16 (’92-93). He was an NBA Draft lottery pick (No. 13 overall to Sacramento in 1995) and went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA, a career that included an NBA 6th Man of the Year award in ’01-02 and an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in ’03-04.

Creed Williamson said the Razorbacks coaches tipped their hat in acknowledgement of his Dad during their meeting.

“They just asked how’s he doing and briefly talked about him basketball-wise,” Creed Williamson said.

Creed Williamson has been drawing a lot of Division 1 attention, specifically increased contact from Arkansas and St. John’s, the latter of which is a Big East school coached by former Razorbacks head coach Mike Anderson who was an assistant at Arkansas when Corliss Williamson starred for the Hogs.

Creed Williamson – he averaged a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) as a sophomore last season at LRCA — recently picked up his first NCAA Division 1 offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Oral Roberts.

In addition to the Hogs and Red Storm, he’s also drawn interest from Michigan State, Purdue, Missouri, Texas Tech, Southern Miss, and Elon.

Linked below are recent highlights of 2022 Creed Williamson followed by a mid-July interview …

