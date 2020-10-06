Muss and staff host Zoom meeting with ’23 Layden Blocker & ’24 K. Annor Boateng

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Joe Johnson Hawks duo of 2023 Layden Blocker and 2024 K. Annor Boateng had huge weekends at Pangos All American freshman / sophomore camp in Dallas-Fort Worth, and on Monday they had a Zoom meeting with Razorbacks Head Coach Eric Musselman and his coaching staff.

For both Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock Christian Academy) and Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central), it was the first time they have spoken with the Head Hog.

“He’s a really cool guy, really energetic,” Blocker. “He’s a good coach, he gets along with his players very well. Now I know what he looks for in a point guard like myself. He said that the point guard and the coach need to be connected, and that the point guard needs to be a coach on the floor. He also likes a scoring point guard. If you are a point guard who can score without turning the ball over, that’s good.

“They talked about the transition from high school to college, highlighting what you do well and improving on what needs to be worked on.”

Blocker said Hogs associate head coach David Patrick, assistant coaches Corey Williams and Clay Moser, director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta, and director of student-athlete development Earl Boykins were also on the call.

Blocker holds Divison 1 offers from TCU, Tulane, Southern Miss, UCA, and Oral Roberts for Blocker with Texas A&M, Baylor, and Virginia Tech all showing interest. Both Blocker and Boateng had zoom meetings with Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin last week.

Blocker — he attended the Arkansas Red-White game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville in October 2019 — just wrapped up a big weekend at Pangos All American freshman / sophomore camp in Dallas-Fort Worth, averaging 18 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds per game en route to be rewarded with a spot in the Top 30 all star game on Sunday. In that game, Blocker was 1 of only 8 players to score in double figures — he notched 10 points in a win.

Blocker drew praise from recruiting analysts who covered the event. Frank Burlison, national grassroots basketball scout for BallerTV, took to Twitter following the event to proclaim that Blocker was one of the 10 best prospects out of the reported 219 from 13 states that attended. Grassroots.net ranked Blocker the 19th-best prospect at Pangos.

Boateng also made the Pangos Top 30 all-star game, earning Co-MVP honors after scoring 12 points to lead his team in scoring. Grassroots.net ranked Boateng the 12th-best prospect at Pangos.

Dinos Trigonis, founder and director of Pangos, was impressed with Boateng.

“Camp Notes: 6-5 2024 K. Annor Boateng (Little Rock Central/AR) is an athletic wing with size & strength. HM (high-major) prospect,” Trigonis said via Twitter.

An insider said Trigonis confirmed that Boateng’s MVP honor locks him into an invitation to the national Pangos All American Camp in California in June 2021.

Linked below are highlights of Blocker and Boateng from Pangos camp over the weekend …

Highlights from 2023 Arkansas interest Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-1 PG, LRChristian) from his 10-pt effort in @PangosAACamp freshman / sophomore Top 30 all star game on Sunday in DFW … pic.twitter.com/pRCiYk3fvk — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 4, 2020