Mount Pleasant DT Tre Emory Talks Arkansas’ Virtual Visit on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Mount Pleasant (Texas) Class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Tre Emory was among the top recruits taking a virtual visit with Arkansas on Saturday.

Emory, 6-4, 300, was offered by Arkansas’ Kendal Briles and Derrick LeBlanc on Nov. 3. Emory was impressed with what the Hogs had to offer on Saturday.

“Man it was really great,” Emory said. “It was really a great experience. My first one. I was very appreciative to be able to do it. It was just a lot of things they showed me that amazed me.”

Emory, like others who have done a virtual visit with the Razorbacks, was impressed with how well organized it was.

“It was very organized,” Emory said. “Yes sir.”

Briles was his coach host on Saturday.

“Man, I think they’ve got that program headed in the right direction,” Emory said. “Me talking to the staff, I know they know what they are doing. As far as staff development, player development and all that they were pretty amazing yesterday.”

In addition to the Hogs, Emory has offers to TCU, Washington State, Kansas, Baylor, Colorado, UTSA, Houston, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. Emory talked about why schools are offering him at this fast pace.

“I mean by me being a little kid and wishing for these days I’m surprised,” Emory said. “But at the same time not surprised because I know I worked hard to be where I am today. This is just the beginning. I plan to get more, but even if I don’t get more I’m still blessed to even get 10.”

As a junior while earning the 9-5A Defensive Player of the Year Award, Emory had 48 tackles, including 31 solo, nine for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

“I’m a run stopper for one,” Emory said. “And I’m gonna put pressure on the quarterback. I mean like I said my tape don’t lie.”

Emory has a key thing he is looking for in a college that shows his maturity level.

“To make sure I get a degree even if I don’t make it (in football),” Emory said.

Click here for highlights.