It should have been the happiest years of his career. Razorback pitching coach Dave Jorn was back with the Razorbacks and working with his good friend Dave Van Horn. The Diamond Hogs were rolling. From 2004 through 2015 Arkansas won 40 games or more eight times with four trips to Omaha. Thirty of Jorn’s pitchers were drafted. Eight of his pitching staffs posted season ERAs of under 4.00 with a school record 1.89 in 2013, a second best of 2.63 in 2014 and number four on the list at 2.83 in 2012. But Jorn knew that something was missing from his life.

“You think that type of accomplishment, somebody would be very excited, really happy about things and I was just bitter man,” Jorn told the Pig Trail Nation. “I just hated life. I hated a lot of things because of how I felt about me.”

Resentment over the way his pitching career had ended, anger over how 14 years as a minor league pitching coach went poof over something he didn’t believe was his fault, was eating at him. One day it came to a head.

“Matt Deggs was our hitting coach and recruiting coordinator,” Jorn recalled. “He and I were working an Arkansas summer camp. We got crossways with each other and were about to go to blows. We didn’t speak the rest of the camp. So the next day we come to the office and I’m sitting there thinking, what is wrong with that guy? All of the sudden it was like the Holy Spirit slapped me up along side of the head and goes, ‘It’s not him it’s you. You’re the one.’

Jorn became a born again Christian as a result of that moment. He changed his approach to his job and his life because as he put it, he suddenly knew there was a lot more to life than baseball.

Arkansas was still winning as a team, but Van Horn saw the change in his pitching coach.

“You could just tell, there were signs that he was thinking about other things and I just asked him one day, “How much longer do you want to do this? That was in (20)15 and he’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ “

In 2016 Jorn coached the final season of his career which was Arkansas only year not to make post season play under Van Horn. It was a grind but the foundation for something special was laid that season.

“Isaiah Campbell, Casey Murphy, Blain Knight, Jake Reindel, Barrett Lowski, those guys got punched in he mouth on a regular basis” Jorn admitted.

“Our late season issues didn’t have anything to do with Jorn,” Van Horn stressed. “We just had some issues as a team that we could not overcome. But a lot of good came out of it.”

Those 2016 freshmen would take Arkansas to within one out of a national championship in 2018. Jorn was gone but he had left his mark on Arkansas’ best team.

“They (freshmen pitchers) took it and wound up being really good so I was really proud of that. Yeah. Absolutely,” Jorn acknowledged.

So who is Dave Jorn post baseball? We’ll find out tomorrow in the final chapter of our series, “More Than Baseball.”